If the stresses of adulthood have you feeling blue, we know of the perfect remedy. A trip to Carousel Westgate, an arcade bar in Arizona, is bound to lift your spirits, what with its retro ambiance, vintage arcade games, and delicious food and drinks (yes, including adult beverages). Come play some pinball, sip a cold one, and leave all your worries behind – if only for a little while.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO