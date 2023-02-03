Bakersfield, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield.
The Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield soccer team will have a game with West High School - Bakersfield on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield
West High School - Bakersfield
February 03, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Arvin High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
Arvin High School
Foothill High School - Bakersfield
February 03, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Tehachapi High School soccer team will have a game with North High School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
Tehachapi High School
North High School
February 03, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The East Bakersfield High School soccer team will have a game with South High School on February 03, 2023, 16:45:00.
East Bakersfield High School
South High School
February 03, 2023
16:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
