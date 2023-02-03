San Mateo, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Mateo.
The Woodside High School soccer team will have a game with Hillsdale High School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
Woodside High School
Hillsdale High School
February 03, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Menlo-Atherton High School soccer team will have a game with Aragon High School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
Menlo-Atherton High School
Aragon High School
February 03, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
