Santa Maria, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Maria.
The Lompoc High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on February 03, 2023, 16:15:00.
Lompoc High School
Santa Maria High School
February 03, 2023
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Righetti High School soccer team will have a game with St Joseph High School on February 03, 2023, 16:15:00.
Righetti High School
St Joseph High School
February 03, 2023
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0