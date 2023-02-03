ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tyler.

The Palestine High School soccer team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.

Palestine High School
Tyler Legacy High School
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Royse City High School soccer team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on February 03, 2023, 17:15:00.

Royse City High School
Tyler Legacy High School
February 03, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

