Tyler, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tyler.
The Palestine High School soccer team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.
Palestine High School
Tyler Legacy High School
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Royse City High School soccer team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on February 03, 2023, 17:15:00.
Royse City High School
Tyler Legacy High School
February 03, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
