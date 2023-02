STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. The superintendent of the school district says he wants Marc Roundtree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, fired. While WSAV has learned the school board made a decision on Roundtree’s employment, a spokesperson for the district said she can’t yet release the details.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO