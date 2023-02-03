ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Carrollton.

The Flower Mound High School soccer team will have a game with Hebron High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.

Flower Mound High School
Hebron High School
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Flower Mound High School soccer team will have a game with Hebron High School on February 03, 2023, 17:30:00.

Flower Mound High School
Hebron High School
February 03, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD to reopen schools Friday on 2-hour delay, other school districts remain closed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD announced late Thursday afternoon that its schools will reopen Friday, but with a two-hour delay.That means buses will operate two hours later than normal.Denton ISD also announced it's schools will start Friday two hours later than its regular schedule.But Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Irving ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Mansfield ISD are among the districts announced their schools will be closed Friday.There are a lot of factors considered before school districts decide whether to reopen.In Dallas ISD Thursday, the Chief of Operations David Bates told CBS 11 they inspected its 250 school campuses, inside and...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Teen dies in crash during street race in Lewisville

A teenager died Saturday in a car crash while racing other vehicles on the I-35E frontage road in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. Lewisville police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the southbound I-35E frontage road near FM 407. A small white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole, then crashed into the ditch. The 17-year-old male driver, the car’s sole occupant, was killed.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming

The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas

Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive

On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
GARLAND, TX
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

23 North Texans accused of money laundering arrested

There were 23 North Texans arrested on charges of fraud that is reported to be more than $3.5 million in total. A federal grand jury returned the indictment last month, and the nearly two dozen suspects were charged with a money laundering conspiracy. Few details were released about what led...
DALLAS, TX
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy