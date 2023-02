Richmond County investigators say a man was shot and killed in Augusta overnight. Deputies were called to Sullivan Road near Hollis Road just before 3:00 a.m. Authorities say they found an unresponsive male who had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Theotis H. Hasan II of Hephzibah. An autopsy has been scheduled.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO