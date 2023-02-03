Frisco, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Frisco.
The Creekview High School soccer team will have a game with Wakeland High School on February 03, 2023, 15:30:00.
Creekview High School
Wakeland High School
February 03, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The The Colony High School soccer team will have a game with Frisco High School on February 03, 2023, 15:30:00.
The Colony High School
Frisco High School
February 03, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0