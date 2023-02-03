College Station, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in College Station.
The College Station High School soccer team will have a game with A&M Consolidated on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.
College Station High School
A&M Consolidated
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The College Station High School soccer team will have a game with College Station High School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
College Station High School
College Station High School
February 03, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The College Station High School soccer team will have a game with A&M Consolidated on February 03, 2023, 17:30:00.
College Station High School
A&M Consolidated
February 03, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
