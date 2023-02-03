ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.

The La Jolla High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.

La Jolla High School
Canyon Hills High School - San Diego
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Cathedral Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.

Cathedral Catholic High School
Point Loma High School
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Patrick Henry High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.

Patrick Henry High School
Mira Mesa High School
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Kearny High School soccer team will have a game with Clairemont High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.

Kearny High School
Clairemont High School
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The High Tech High - San Diego soccer team will have a game with San Diego High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.

High Tech High - San Diego
San Diego High School
February 03, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Scripps Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with University City High School on February 03, 2023, 16:15:00.

Scripps Ranch High School
University City High School
February 03, 2023
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Del Norte High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on February 03, 2023, 17:30:00.

Del Norte High School - San Diego
Westview High School - San Diego
February 03, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

