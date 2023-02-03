San Diego, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.

The La Jolla High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00. La Jolla High School Canyon Hills High School - San Diego February 03, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Cathedral Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00. Cathedral Catholic High School Point Loma High School February 03, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Patrick Henry High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00. Patrick Henry High School Mira Mesa High School February 03, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Kearny High School soccer team will have a game with Clairemont High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00. Kearny High School Clairemont High School February 03, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The High Tech High - San Diego soccer team will have a game with San Diego High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00. High Tech High - San Diego San Diego High School February 03, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Scripps Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with University City High School on February 03, 2023, 16:15:00. Scripps Ranch High School University City High School February 03, 2023 16:15:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer