Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Shreveport.

The Thibodaux High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.

Thibodaux High School
Captain Shreve High School
February 03, 2023
15:00:00
2023 LHSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs

The Brother Martin High School soccer team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on February 03, 2023, 14:30:00.

Brother Martin High School
C.E. Byrd High School
February 03, 2023
14:30:00
2023 LHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

ktalnews.com

Bossier City Police pursuit crosses Red River into Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City patrol officers arrested one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges after a pursuit through Bossier City and Shreveport kept officers on both sides of the Red River busy on Monday morning. It was early on Feb. 6, and police officers were...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different

The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport

I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officer involved in Friday night’s (Feb. 3) deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. On Monday, Feb. 6, Shreveport Police Department Chief Wayne Smith announced the officer involved in the fatal incident, identified as Alexander Tyler, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which Louisiana State Police is conducting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Celebrating Shreveport Black History Icons – Grave Digga

Damian “Grave Digga” Harris, a Monroe native, stumbled upon Mass Communications and made a decision in the 90’s that would change his life forever. Harris earned the moniker, “Grave Digga” because during his early years, in radio, he worked the overnight shift. The name was catchy and it didn’t take long before it became one of the most popular names on Monroe Radio.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGNO

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

One man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting death that happened on Fullerton Street in Shreveport. On Friday, Feb. 3, LSP troopers were requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened at approximately 11 p.m. at apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, near North Hearne Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an elderly woman was hit by a car while standing in the road on Airline Drive. According to Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73-year-old man.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award

A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
