Shreveport, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Shreveport.
The Thibodaux High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.
Thibodaux High School
Captain Shreve High School
February 03, 2023
15:00:00
2023 LHSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs
The Brother Martin High School soccer team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on February 03, 2023, 14:30:00.
Brother Martin High School
C.E. Byrd High School
February 03, 2023
14:30:00
2023 LHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
