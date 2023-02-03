ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Phoenix.

The Campo Verde High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain Pointe High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.

Campo Verde High School
Mountain Pointe High School
February 03, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Verrado High School soccer team will have a game with Sierra Linda High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.

Verrado High School
Sierra Linda High School
February 03, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Deer Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Shadow Mountain High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.

Deer Valley High School
Shadow Mountain High School
February 03, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

