Phoenix, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Phoenix.
The Campo Verde High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain Pointe High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.
Campo Verde High School
Mountain Pointe High School
February 03, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Verrado High School soccer team will have a game with Sierra Linda High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.
Verrado High School
Sierra Linda High School
February 03, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Deer Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Shadow Mountain High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.
Deer Valley High School
Shadow Mountain High School
February 03, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0