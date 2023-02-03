ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Plano.

The Lewisville High School soccer team will have a game with Plano Senior High School on February 03, 2023, 14:30:00.

Lewisville High School
Plano Senior High School
February 03, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Coppell High School soccer team will have a game with Plano East Senior High School on February 03, 2023, 14:30:00.

Coppell High School
Plano East Senior High School
February 03, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Marcus High School soccer team will have a game with Plano West Senior High School on February 03, 2023, 14:30:00.

Marcus High School
Plano West Senior High School
February 03, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

