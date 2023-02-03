Plano, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Plano.
The Lewisville High School soccer team will have a game with Plano Senior High School on February 03, 2023, 14:30:00.
Lewisville High School
Plano Senior High School
February 03, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Coppell High School soccer team will have a game with Plano East Senior High School on February 03, 2023, 14:30:00.
Coppell High School
Plano East Senior High School
February 03, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Marcus High School soccer team will have a game with Plano West Senior High School on February 03, 2023, 14:30:00.
Marcus High School
Plano West Senior High School
February 03, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0