ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO with new charges

By Aaron Katersky, John Santucci
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjt3u_0kapIX0t00

The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August.

The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times.

MORE: Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail

Prosecutors in Manhattan are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment to ABC News. An attorney for Weisselberg also declined to comment.

Weisselberg testified against the Trump Organization at its criminal trial last year as part of a plea agreement, but he did not implicate the former president in the company's tax fraud.

Insurance fraud was mentioned in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil lawsuit that the AG brought in September against Trump, his eldest children, and his business. The lawsuit, which also names Weisselberg and other executives, alleges that the former CFO lied to an insurance company about an appraisal of Trump's real estate portfolio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gk1t4_0kapIX0t00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images - PHOTO: Former Trump Organization Executive Allen Weisselberg arrives for a sentencing hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on Jan. 10, 2023, in New York City.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has called James' investigation a politically motivated "witch hunt."

This week, prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury investigating whether Trump played a role in the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Among the initial witnesses, ABC News has previously reported , were former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney.

Trump has denied knowing about the payment, which was arranged through his then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Comments / 29

Diane Griffin
5d ago

denied knowing about the payment. 😅😅 how's that when we all knew through the media. guess He doesn't watch the news? ya right!

Reply(1)
14
shelton dyer
5d ago

Always “Innocent, Everything And Everyone’s Bad People, Any that takes the Fifth is Corrupt Criminal, Or Anyone in this Situation would Be a Fool not to Plead the 5th ,Donald The Con Strikes again

Reply
6
ding dong
5d ago

he should be spending 20 yrs in the pen since he did nothing to help prosecute others that were guilty

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

Trump’s Latest Legal Nightmare: A Grand Jury Is Reportedly Investigating the Stormy Daniels Payoff

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Fresh off securing convictions against the Trump Organization in a tax fraud case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly once again investigating Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.
MANHATTAN, NY
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
The Independent

Trump news – live: White House visitor logs uncovered in Jan 6 probe as Trump dismisses DeSantis

Donald Trump has issued a warning to Ron DeSantis if the Florida Governor decides to run against him in the 2024 presidential race.Speaking on conservative podcast “The Water Cooler” on Monday, Mr Trump said he had heard Mr DeSantis “might want to run” against him.“We’ll handle that the way I handle things,” he said, without divulging what exactly he meant.The former president also continued to sound off on his Truth Social platform on Monday about the parallel investigations into the discovery of a large trove classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home and the discovery of a small number of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

‘Meet the Press’ anchor reveals the ‘most powerful person’ shaping the 2024 election

Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd has argued that US Attorney General Merrick Garland is the most powerful person ahead of the 2024 election. Both the political fate of President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump depend on special counsel investigations headed by people appointed by Mr Garland. Mr Todd appeared on Sunday Today on NBC to speak about Mr Garland putting in place a special counsel to review the classified documents from Mr Biden’s time as vice president located at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and former private office in Washington DC. The Democrats now have to deal...
msn.com

Alina Habba Pays the Price for Cozying Up to Donald Trump

Attorney Alina Habba is paying the price in more ways than one after a judge scolded her and Donald Trump for filing a series of "frivolous" lawsuits against the perceived political enemies of the former president. In a 46-page ruling issued in Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks hit...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew

When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the cash pile he needs to bankroll his business activity, as well as fund a lavish lifestyle and maintain his image of excess—an emperor atop a golden toilet.How big is that cash pile, exactly?Accountants caution...
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
600M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy