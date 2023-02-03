ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NY Man Pleads Guilty After Making Threatening Phone Calls to MTG

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWZRL_0kapHpk400
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

A northern New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to leaving a number of menacing voicemails for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), including one in which he promised to show her “what violence truly is,” authorities said . Joseph Morelli, 51, faces up to five years in prison nearly a year after he was indicted last April on charges of transmitting interstate threatening communications. Morelli left seven threatening voicemails at Greene’s office in Washington, D.C., plainly identifying himself in at least one, according to court filings. In one message, Morelli said, “I think I’m gonna have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is and I don’t think you’re gonna like it,” according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. The affidavit recounts how Morelli threatened to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.” In another voicemail, Morelli said, “I really think I’m gonna have to cause you harm—physical harm. I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands.” Greene, for her part, decried the rhetoric and tried to make a tenuous connection between Morelli’s treatment and that of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. “A man pleads guilty for planning to kill me or paying someone to do it. Now he’s at home, able to do it while awaiting sentencing,” she wrote on Twitter . “But a guy who sat at Pelosi’s desk faces 20 years & people who walked into the Capitol on J6 are rotting in jail pretrial.”

Read it at Associated Press

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Shot Blanks in California Synagogue Charged With Hate Crime

A San Francisco man has been charged with multiple hate crime felonies after allegedly shooting blank rounds in a Jewish synagogue. Dmitri Mishin, 51, was arrested last Friday after allegedly entering the synagogue and making a statement before pulling out a gun. Police believe Mishin had entered a theater only a few blocks away the day before. He faces two counts of threatening the right to exercise religion, six misdemeanors involving brandishing a replica firearm, as well as disturbing a religious meeting. He could face more than 10 years in prison if found guilty. “This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. “There is no doubt that antisemitism is real and we must stand with our Jewish community against it.”Read it at ABC7
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Teen Finally Admits to Killing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey

A Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to the brutal stabbing murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, according to reports.Aiden Fucci, 16, entered the plea ahead of jury selection for his first-degree murder trial in St. Johns County on Monday, CBS 47 reports.Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the alleged killing, stabbed Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in a wooded area near her home in St. Johns on Mother’s Day in 2021.“I just want to apologize to the Bailey family,” Fucci said when asked if he would like to make a statement to the court, according to...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

6-Yr-Old Who Shot Teacher Previously Choked Kindergarten Teacher, Lawyer Says

The Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old boy intends to sue the school and claims the assistant principal was alerted three times that the student has a gun. In a bombshell letter drafted by Abigail Zwerner attorney, obtained by WAVY, she claims the student had previously choked his kindergarten teacher to the point she couldn’t breathe. The letter also says the student was suspended on Jan. 4, just two days before he came to class with a gun and shot Zwerner, his first-grade teacher, placing negligence on the school’s administration for failing to respond to Zwerner’s warnings. “I hope that the school district will not send a message that being shot while teaching a lesson in class by a student is merely a hazard of the job,” the letter drafted by attorney Diane Toscano said.Read it at WAVY
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Wagner Troops Allegedly Filmed Beating Their Commander With Shovels

A Ukrainian drone appears to have captured footage of Wagner Group mercenaries savagely beating their wounded commander with what looks like shovels. Footage of the incident near the eastern city of Bakhmut apparently shows the injured officer being dragged away from the battlefield before the three troops dump him near a barn and set about hitting him with the tools. It’s not clear what happened to the commander after the ordeal. A drone unit in Ukraine’s Seneka special platoon captured the bleak footage, which was then shared on social media channels on Monday. Fighting has raged in Bakhmut for weeks, with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin believed to view the besieged city as a personal prize.Read it at The Guardian
TheDailyBeast

Black Man Killed by Louisiana Cop Was Unarmed, Official Says

Authorities revealed Monday that Alonzo Bagley, a Black man, had no weapons near him when he was fatally shot by an officer in Shreveport, Louisiana, late Friday night. The ordeal reportedly began with two officers responding to an apartment for a domestic disturbance call, Col. Lamar Davis of the Louisiana State Police said Monday. Bagley, 42, fled the officers when they arrived, jumping down from his apartment's balcony while they gave chase to him, Davis said. Shortly after, Davis said Bagley rounded a corner nearby and was met by Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, who fired a single shot into Bagley's chest, killing him. Few other details about what happened—including what, exactly, prompted Tyler to fire his handgun—were not released by Davis. The shooting was partially captured by a body camera and a cruiser's dash cam, but Davis said that footage wouldn't be released immediately. Shreveport authorities announced earlier in the day that Tyler has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. Ronald Haley, an attorney for Bagley's family, said in a statement Monday there will be “consequences in both civil and criminal courts” for Tyler.Read it at KSLA News 12
SHREVEPORT, LA
TheDailyBeast

Elite School Head and 7-Year-Old Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide: Report

Police believe the head teacher of an elite private school in England was shot dead by her husband, who then murdered their 7-year-old daughter and used the gun to kill himself, according to a report.The bodies of Emma Pattison, her husband, George, and daughter, Lettie, were found in their family home on the grounds of Epsom College in southern England on Sunday. Police now think George is responsible for the deaths, the BBC reports.Late on Saturday evening, Emma Pattison reportedly made a distressed call to a family member. But the 45-year-old head teacher, her 39-year-old husband, and her daughter were...
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told The Daily Beast. The manner of death, the office said, was an accident.The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Florida Rapper Accused of Killing Pregnant Mom Days After Murder Acquittal

On Jan. 27, Billy Bennett Adams III walked out of a Florida courthouse after a jury acquitted him of two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal 2020 shooting of two men in a recording studio. Three days later, a pregnant 22-year-old was found dead on a Tampa street not far from the parked SUV where her young son was sleeping. On Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Alana Sims’ death, Adams was arrested and charged in her murder, the Tampa Police Department said. The 25-year-old rapper, who performs under the moniker “Ace NH,” is also facing a charge of killing an unborn child by injury to the mother. Last month, the jury in his 2020 case had deliberated for roughly four hours before deciding Adams had acted in self-defense when he shot Trevon Albury and Daniel Thompson. On the witness stand, Adams explained he’d feared for his life after overhearing the pair discussing plans to rob the recording studio’s owner, an argument prosecutors rebuffed. “This wasn’t self-defense,” an assistant state’s attorney said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “These were executions.”Read it at Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan Prosecutor Drafted Charges Against Trump but Never Filed Them: Book

Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, at one point drafted a charging document against Donald Trump for “a scheme to create and use false financial statements to obtain bank financing and other business advantages”—but Pomerantz’s charges were never officially filed against the former president, according to his upcoming book, People vs. Donald Trump. Pomerantz, who resigned last February over frustrations with newly elected DA Alvin Bragg, spoke Monday with Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host also shared several excerpts from the book, which comes out Tuesday. “[Pomerantz] tells us that in conjunction with the DA telling prosecutors in his office that they could go ahead with their plans to charge Trump, Mark Pomerantz says they did, in fact, draw up…‘draft charging language’ for potential charges against Trump,” the MSNBC anchor said. In his memoir, Pomerantz also describes how prosecutors had to consider whether Trump was “legally insane.” Late last year, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud, resulting in a $1.6 million fine.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

How an FBI Informant Derailed Denver’s BLM Movement

An outlandish guerrilla militant who drove a silver Hearse to Denver-area Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 was secretly a federal informant with a sex crime conviction, a new podcast reveals.The informant, Mickey Windecker, pushed an activist to buy a gun for him, resulting in the activist’s guilty plea on weapons charges. Other Denver-area activists accuse Windecker of inflaming otherwise-peaceful demonstrations, encouraging people to break windows, and leading marches directly into police traps. Windecker’s informant status was first reported this week on the podcast Alphabet Boys, which explores Windecker’s case and FBI involvement in the Colorado protests.The Alphabet Boys podcast...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Release Video Showing Double Amputee’s Fatal Shooting

Police in California on Monday released surveillance camera footage showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding double amputee. Anthony Lowe, 36, can be seen trying to get away from Huntington Park Police Department officers and raising the blade above his head. Another video released Monday appears to show Lowe lunge out of his wheelchair and stab a passerby in the chest. “I got stabbed in the heart right now,” a man, who identified himself as Ramiro, can be heard saying in a 911 call. When the 911 dispatcher asks Ramiro to describe his attacker, he answers: “He has no feet.” Ramiro survived his injuries. “I just want the truth,” Lowe’s mother, Dorothy Lowe, previously said. “Nothing but the truth and justice for my son. My son was murdered.”Read it at BBC
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

7 More Cops Facing Discipline for Tyre Nichols Beating

Seven additional members of the Memphis Police Department could face discipline in the wake of the traffic-stop beating and subsequent death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols, the city’s chief legal officer said Tuesday. The police officers will receive an internal “statement of charges,” a non-criminal document notifying them of policy violations ahead of administrative hearings that are set to be held next week, City Attorney Jennifer Sink said. The hearing will determine what disciplinary action will be taken. She added that the city will not identify the officers in light of the ongoing investigation. A total of 13 officers have now been implicated in the case, including five who were hit with charges of second-degree murder just over two weeks after the 29-year-old’s death. At a city council meeting on Tuesday, Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said that “about 10” officers had responded to the Jan. 7 traffic stop. She blamed the brutal beating that followed on a lack of oversight, as well as the officers’ “wolf pack mentality, egos.”Read it at ABC News
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sentences Reporter to Jail for Ukraine Hospital Bombing Post

A Moscow court on Monday sentenced a journalist in absentia to nine years in jail after being convicted of spreading “knowingly false information” about the Russian armed forces. Ukrainian-born Russian reporter and food blogger Veronika Belotserkovskaya was first charged with breaching the Kremlin’s wartime law on disinformation after she posted to Instagram in March about Russia shelling a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and the massacre of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Belotserkovskaya lives in France and is unlikely to have to serve her sentence, but she has already had $2.1 million worth of property she owned in Russia seized by a court order. She has also been declared a “foreign agent” and added to Moscow’s wanted list, making her subject to legal and financial constraints.Read it at The Moscow Times
TheDailyBeast

CNN Forces GOP Rep to Admit There’s ‘No Evidence’ Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly grilled House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday over his wild assertion that the Chinese spy balloon could have contained “bioweapons,” forcing the GOP lawmaker to admit he had “no evidence” to back his claim.Prior to the U.S. military shooting down the surveillance craft on Saturday, Comer took Republican hysterics over the balloon to new heights by invoking the COVID-19 “lab leak theory” and fear-mongering about possible biological warfare.“My concern is that the federal government doesn't know what's in that balloon,” he told Fox News on Friday. “Is that bioweapons in that balloon? Did...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Utah Massacre Dad Googled ‘How Loud Is a 9mm’ Days Before Slaying

A Utah father who killed his wife, their five children, his mother-in-law and then himself made chilling searches on Google before the crime, according to a search warrant. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Michael Haight looked for answers to the questions “how loud is a 9mm,” “how loud is a 40mm,” “can you hear a gunshot in a house” and “can neighbors hear gunshots” five days before the Jan. 4 massacre in Enoch—and about a week after his wife filed for divorce. Police also found a printed copy of an article headlined “How to cope with petty people.”Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
ENOCH, UT
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
39K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy