PGA golfer Keith Mitchell calls Aaron Rodgers' handicap 'crap' after Pebble Beach Pro-Am win
PGA Tour winner Keith Mitchell called out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday with a 10 handicap.
Travis Kelce has message for Chiefs fans: 'Do not touch the f---ing Rocky memorial'
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is begging fans not to put a Chiefs jersey on the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia because it has backfired for fans of other teams.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
GolfWRX
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst
There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Gun control lobby’s latest demands show the goal is to strip Americans of their 2A rights, NRA says
The National Rifle Association warned that the latest list of demands from the gun control lobby show the goal is to remove the right to own firearms in the U.S.
Delta passenger says flight attendant told his wife, 'Don't look at me with that stupid face'
A Delta airlines passenger said that he and his family were treated rudely by a flight attendant, who asked his wife not to look at her with "her stupid face." Here's what happened.
New Jersey high school swimmer disqualified from race over size of American flag on cap, dad claims
Because the American flag on his swimmer's cap was measured to be 0.2 inches too large, a New Jersey sophomore was disqualified from a race.
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown's claims Harrison caused receiver's 'CTE,' 'aggressive behavior'
Shortly after free agent receiver Antonio Brown blamed former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison for giving him CTE, the Super Bowl XLIII hero had quite the response.
LSU student Madison Brooks died from ‘traumatic injuries’ after good Samaritans tried to save her
Madison Brooks, 19, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" after she was hit by car in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Jan. 15, shortly after the LSU sophomore was allegedly raped
Charles Barkley weighs in on missed call against LeBron James: ‘You sound like these fools in Washington, DC'
NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Charles Barkley defended referees in last Saturday's game between the Lakers and the Celtics, using a political angle in his argument.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's 911 dispatch reveals frantic first responders
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who's accused of killing her children, is still recovering in the hospital, where she will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
Women's advocacy group hand-delivers demand letter to NCAA 'to keep women’s collegiate sports female'
A demand letter was delivered to the NCAA on Thursday calling for an end to the practice of allowing male-born athletes to compete on women's teams.
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
Missing Texas 14-year-old found shot dead in field weeks after disappearance, police say
Carlos Lugo, a 14-year-old boy who went missing last month in Houston, Texas, was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, police said.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police
Authorities investigating the triple murder of three rappers in Michigan have released their cause of death and believe they have a motive.
North Dakota mayor pledges to 'shut down' Chinese-owned corn mill, citing rise in geopolitical tensions
Mayor Brandon Bochenski of Grand Forks, North Dakota said he will stop the development of a Chinese-owned corn mill after U.S. Air Force declared it a national security risk.
Reporters face jail for interviewing Christian who left LGBT lifestyle, warn of assault on free speech
Maltese journalists are raising an alarm about the state of free speech in Europe as they face prosecution for interviewing a Christian who talked about leaving the LGBT lifestyle.
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
