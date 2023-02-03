Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
White House's Karine Jean-Pierre confronted with polls showing Americans don't trust Biden
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Monday to comment on polls indicating the American people are losing faith in Biden's leadership.
Biden's State of the Union ripped as 'fundamentally dishonest': He 'screamed out randomly'
President Biden's State of the Union was given mixed reviews, with Republicans slamming his claims about Social Security cuts and analysts saying the speech was more bipartisan at times.
Don Lemon in disbelief over 'disconnect' between Dem Party and leaders on Biden: 'The people love him'
The morning CNN hosts discussed President Biden's support among Democratic Party leaders, with Lemon claiming he's loved by "the people."
Don Lemon trashes New York Post as 'uncredible' source on Hunter Biden: 'We don't have a shared reality'
CNN anchor Don Lemon trashed Rep. James Comer's, R-Ky., for claiming The New York Post was a "credible" source on the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's 911 dispatch reveals frantic first responders
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who's accused of killing her children, is still recovering in the hospital, where she will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
Dionne Warwick updates fans on her relationship with Pete Davidson after shooting her shot on Twitter
Dionne Warwick told Fox News Digital where she stands with Pete Davidson after tweeting she'd be dating him next. She also admitted she's not surprised by the attention her Twitter has garnered.
Hot mic catches President Biden telling Cuban lawmaker he has to talk to him 'about Cuba'
As President Biden was mingling with House and Senate lawmakers following his State of the Union address, he told Sen. Bob Menendez that he needed to speak with him about Cuba.
Delta passenger says flight attendant told his wife, 'Don't look at me with that stupid face'
A Delta airlines passenger said that he and his family were treated rudely by a flight attendant, who asked his wife not to look at her with "her stupid face." Here's what happened.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
Missing Texas 14-year-old found shot dead in field weeks after disappearance, police say
Carlos Lugo, a 14-year-old boy who went missing last month in Houston, Texas, was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, police said.
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police
Authorities investigating the triple murder of three rappers in Michigan have released their cause of death and believe they have a motive.
Al Sharpton blasts Meghan Markle backlash: It was 'somebody Black working in the C-suites' for the first time
Rev. Al Sharpton defended Meghan Markle from media backlash, suggesting she was the victim of racism.
Ex-wife of man accused of running down, stabbing California doctor feared for her safety before attack: report
Vanroy Evan Smith's ex-wife feared for her own safety in the weeks leading up to the murder of California doctor Michael Mammone last Wednesday, her father said.
