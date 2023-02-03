ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Tribe taking over investigation after skull, other bones found during excavation

By Kaylee Brewster The Lewiston Tribune
 6 days ago

LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains.

The Nez Perce Tribe will continue handling the case and decision-making on how to proceed with the remains and the scene.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a person conducting excavation work reportedly discovered a skull and other bones and called 911. Lewiston police detectives were dispatched Wednesday morning to the area of First Avenue North near Pepsi Park and the walking path by Memorial Bridge. Crews immediately stopped their work as the area is now under investigation.

Caution tape was placed from the area of the bridge to the northern end of Pepsi Park and up the hill along U.S. Highway 12. According to the news release, the walking path under Memorial Bridge is also closed while the investigation continues. Carol Maurer, public information officer for the city of Lewiston, said an officer was scheduled to monitor the area overnight.

Maurer also said the work being done in the area wasn’t with the city of Lewiston. The area had a trench several feet long with mounds of dirt along the back road on the eastern side of the park.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

