TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library has announced the opening of its Seed Library, offering free flower and vegetable seeds for library card holders. “Right now, we have lots of things that either have to be started indoors or can be planted in spring,” Adult Services Librarian Pam Ade said. “We save the more heat-tolerant stuff for a couple of months.”

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO