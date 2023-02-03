Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Area Chamber of Commerce holds 84th annual dinner, recognizes local businesses
TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held its 84th annual dinner Thursday night at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) to celebrate and recognize local businesses and citizens for their contributions to the local economy and community. After the dinner portion of the evening ended and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Finalists for Pitch Piqua present projects
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation announced today that tickets are now on sale and community voting is now open for its Pitch Piqua community grant presentations on March 2 as the three finalist organizations compete for the $50,000 top prize. The three finalist organizations presenting at the initiative’s...
miamivalleytoday.com
Recent births
TROY — Logan and Alison Scott, of Troy, welcomed their son, Douglas Thomas Scott, into the world on Jan. 24. Douglas was born at 3:41 p.m. at the Wilson Health Hospital in Sidney. Douglas was born weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 21.25 inches long. Douglas’ older...
miamivalleytoday.com
TMCS brings pickleball lessons to Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is now offering pickleball lessons through the Schroeder Tennis Center in Tipp City for ages 17 and older. Lessons begin Feb. 18, 3-4:30 p.m. This six -week introductory class is taught by certified professional pickleball instructors. The cost is $99 for residents of Tipp City and $101 for non-residents. Visit www.tmcomservices.org to register.
miamivalleytoday.com
TMCPL opens Seed Library
TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library has announced the opening of its Seed Library, offering free flower and vegetable seeds for library card holders. “Right now, we have lots of things that either have to be started indoors or can be planted in spring,” Adult Services Librarian Pam Ade said. “We save the more heat-tolerant stuff for a couple of months.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior. All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
miamivalleytoday.com
TMCS, Schroeder Tennis Center partner for all-ages tennis classes
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Schroeder Tennis Center to offer a series of beginner tennis classes this winter/spring. Participants will learn basic tennis fundamentals in a fun and active environment. Tennis is a great sport with a lot of physical and mental benefits.
miamivalleytoday.com
Monday/Tuesday Bowling Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys bowling team got a win over Stebbins 2,409-2,288 at Troy Bowl Monday night. Carson Hillman led the Trojans with games of 244 and 215 for a 459 series. Bryce Massingill had games of 258 and 177 for a 435 series and Ryan Kaiser rolled games of 205 and 200 for a 405 series.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team cruised to a 76-50 win over Sidney Tuesday night in MVL action. Tipp, 19-2 overall and 16-1 in the MVL, can clinch at least a share of the MVL title with a win at Vandalia-Butler Friday night. The Red Devils led...
miamivalleytoday.com
Celebrating Dayton Ballet’s 85th anniversary
DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) continues its celebration of the Ballet’s illustrious legacy with an 85th Diamond Anniversary repertory program. Paying homage to its founders, Miss Josephine and Miss Hermene Schwarz, the program reflects, Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke’s mission to include more female choreographers in the Ballet’s repertory.
miamivalleytoday.com
Register to donate, enter to win Valentine’s Date Night basket
DAYTON — Give blood during the heart of winter and get a chance to win the Community Blood Center St. Valentine’s Day “Date Night” gift basket. Everyone who registers to donate Feb. 6 thru Feb. 11 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing for the “Date Night” basket that includes a $200 gift card to Cooper’s Hawk restaurant, two tickets to the Great Escape Room Dayton, and Winan’s Chocolates.
miamivalleytoday.com
County record
-1:45 a.m.: possession of drugs. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Road and state Route 718 in Troy. Marijuana and suspected methamphetamines were located in the car. TUESDAY. -4:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to Team Westar on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township regarding a report of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy hockey team splits two games
TROY — The Troy hockey team split two games over the weekend. Against Clay on Saturday, Troy rallied with two goals in the third period for a 4-3 win. Brady Smith had two goals, Gaven Burris had one goal and one assist and Colin Burghardt had one goal. Ian...
Comments / 0