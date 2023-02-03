ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

cbs12.com

Dramatic Video: Florida man armed with knives shot after charging at deputy, sheriff says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Central Florida man was shot after deputies said he armed himself with two knives during an erratic mental health episode. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call on Sunday, Feb. 5, to 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach, reporting an occupant inside the home was acting erratically with two knives. This isn't the first time deputies were called to handle a similar situation at the residence.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Arrested for May 2022 Deltona Shooting That Injured One

DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 25 year-old Amonte Davis was placed in jail in connection to a Deltona shooting in May 2022. Davis was already in custody in Marion County before being transferred to Volusia. It's the first major case update in the incident that left one man injured.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Daytona Beach police have arrested a man who was wanted for an armed robbery. Jan. 8, around 7:55 a.m., the suspect, later identified as 59-year-old Khalif Quran, went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Man charged with attacking Volusia County deputies

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Officials are investigating a man who was shot on Sunday in Volusia County after allegedly attacking deputies with a knife. The suspect, Michael Collmar, 43, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of false imprisonment, and one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to information made available by the Volusia County Sheriff's Department on Monday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car

A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia mobile home fire being investigated as arson

Police in Deland say a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon was deliberately set. The fire department shared pictures from the scene on Carrol Avenue. No one was inside at the time and officials say the tenant was being evicted. According to the report, a neighbor's surveillance camera...
DELAND, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead in car crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Firefighters battle house fire in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters finally have a house fire in Ormond Beach under control. Firefighters said flames were through the roof when they arrived on scene at 159 Highland Avenue Monday night. The home is significantly damaged. Fortunately, the resident wasn’t inside the home at the time of...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Stetson University student found unresponsive in dorm, dies later at hospital

DELAND, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County are investigating after a local university student was found unresponsive in his dorm room before later being pronounced dead. Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded at 7:50 p.m. Saturday to Stetson University campus housing on reports of a student found unresponsive. The student, 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
DELAND, FL

