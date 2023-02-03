Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
78-year-old pilot injured after crashing 'homemade' plane, sheriff says
OAK HILL, Fla. (CBS12) — A 78-year-old pilot was seriously injured after he crashed his experimental plane in the woods, investigators say. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, Jan. 30, a pilot had just taken off in an experimental plane at a private airport in Oak Hill.
cbs12.com
Dramatic Video: Florida man armed with knives shot after charging at deputy, sheriff says
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Central Florida man was shot after deputies said he armed himself with two knives during an erratic mental health episode. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call on Sunday, Feb. 5, to 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach, reporting an occupant inside the home was acting erratically with two knives. This isn't the first time deputies were called to handle a similar situation at the residence.
newsdaytonabeach.com
One Arrested for May 2022 Deltona Shooting That Injured One
DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 25 year-old Amonte Davis was placed in jail in connection to a Deltona shooting in May 2022. Davis was already in custody in Marion County before being transferred to Volusia. It's the first major case update in the incident that left one man injured.
WESH
4 teens arrested for vandalizing Volusia County elementary school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four teen boys have been arrested for the vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School. Surveillance video at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange from Sunday shows four people at the Taylor Road school around 2 a.m. One of them takes a fire extinguisher and...
WESH
22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
WESH
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Daytona Beach police have arrested a man who was wanted for an armed robbery. Jan. 8, around 7:55 a.m., the suspect, later identified as 59-year-old Khalif Quran, went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police.
UPDATE: Port Orange Police arrest 4 teens for vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School
Port Orange Police say tips from the public helped them track down the people responsible for doing thousands of dollars in damage to a local school over the weekend.
Bay News 9
Man charged with attacking Volusia County deputies
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Officials are investigating a man who was shot on Sunday in Volusia County after allegedly attacking deputies with a knife. The suspect, Michael Collmar, 43, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of false imprisonment, and one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to information made available by the Volusia County Sheriff's Department on Monday.
leesburg-news.com
Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car
A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Former owner of Ormond Beach pharmacy sentenced to 25 years for trafficking prescription drugs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The former owner and operator of a Volusia County pharmacy was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking prescription drugs, according to a news release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Mood’s office. Prosecutors said Ekaette Isemin owned and operated Care Point Pharmacy in...
Intense video shows deputies shoot man armed with knives near New Smyrna Beach
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office just revealed new details Monday about the man, they say was shot after he charged at a deputy with knives during an “erratic mental health episode.”
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida firefighter dies after being found unresponsive during surfing trip: sheriff
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive during a surfing trip last week has died. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared the tragic update on Twitter on Saturday morning along with pictures of 33-year-old Ethan Wilson. "Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson was surfing when he...
10NEWS
Community mourns death of Florida firefighter following surfing accident
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The community in Volusia County is mourning the death of a local firefighter after he became unresponsive in the water while surfing last week. The city of Ormand Beach announced Ethan Wilson's death Sunday on Facebook, stating, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of [Wilson]."
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
WESH
Volusia mobile home fire being investigated as arson
Police in Deland say a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon was deliberately set. The fire department shared pictures from the scene on Carrol Avenue. No one was inside at the time and officials say the tenant was being evicted. According to the report, a neighbor's surveillance camera...
News4Jax.com
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
mycbs4.com
Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
WESH
Knife-wielding man shot after allegedly charging at Volusia County deputy
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says his deputies had no choice but to shoot a mentally ill man who he says charged the deputies, armed with two knives. The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Collmar, was shot twice. He is expected to survive after undergoing surgery. Deputies...
WESH
Firefighters battle house fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters finally have a house fire in Ormond Beach under control. Firefighters said flames were through the roof when they arrived on scene at 159 Highland Avenue Monday night. The home is significantly damaged. Fortunately, the resident wasn’t inside the home at the time of...
10NEWS
Stetson University student found unresponsive in dorm, dies later at hospital
DELAND, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County are investigating after a local university student was found unresponsive in his dorm room before later being pronounced dead. Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded at 7:50 p.m. Saturday to Stetson University campus housing on reports of a student found unresponsive. The student, 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
