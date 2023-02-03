NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Officials are investigating a man who was shot on Sunday in Volusia County after allegedly attacking deputies with a knife. The suspect, Michael Collmar, 43, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of false imprisonment, and one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to information made available by the Volusia County Sheriff's Department on Monday.

