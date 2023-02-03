Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Body cam footage of Atlanta police response to shooting near training facility
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility. Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal shooting outside the future Atlanta police training facility in January. Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia. Updated: 2 hours ago. The state’s highest...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility
The remains of a 16-year-old Norcross girl who was reported missing since July 2022 have been identified by Gwinnett County police officials. Body cam footage of Atlanta police response to shooting near training facility. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal...
atlantanewsfirst.com
VIDEO: Arrest made in string of robberies connected to gay dating app in metro Atlanta
The remains of a 16-year-old Norcross girl who was reported missing since July 2022 have been identified by Gwinnett County police officials. Body cam footage of Atlanta police response to shooting near training facility. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal...
atlantanewsfirst.com
City of Milton firefighters use glidescope to save woman's life
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility. Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal shooting outside the future Atlanta police training facility in January. Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia. Updated: 2 hours ago. The state’s highest...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police find human remains near downtown Calhoun
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police confirmed to Atlanta News First that human remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street on Monday. According to the Calhoun Police Department, the remains were discovered by detectives who were conducting a search of the area as part of an investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police seize large amount of drugs, gun during search
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large amount of illegal drugs and a gun was seized by DeKalb County police officials on Wednesday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Northeast Expressway after reports of an armed robbery. Officers located individuals and arrested them in connection to this incident. It is unclear at this time how many people were arrested.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Animal cruelty case in Fulton County results in more than 50 warrants
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County SWAT operation connected to felony cruelty to animals resulted more than 50 warrants. 56 dogs, two horses, two cats and five chickens were removed from the property. All the animals had “serious medical issues” stemming from neglect. To help...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County deputy recruit charged after allegedly attacking detainee in jail
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County Deputy Recruit Jacqun Brown has been fired and charged with battery and violation of oath of office. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said this comes after a violent encounter with a detainee on Feb. 4 at the jail on County Services Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pair accused of stealing almost $3K in merchandise from Acworth Kohl’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women have been accused of stealing almost $3,000 in merchandise from an Acworth Kohl’s. Pashion Johnson and Sata Dennis are accused of robbing the store Feb. 7. Police observed one of the women putting perfume bottles into a shopping cart while another went into a changing room and then emerged with a bag and no visible merchandise. They tried to leave but were detained.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends peacefully in DeKalb County
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A standoff has ended at a home in DeKalb County. Doraville Police say a man barricaded himself early Monday morning inside a home on Tilly Mill Road in Doraville, which is located near Hightower Elementary School. According to the city of Doraville, a man...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver dead, others injured after car crashes into home in Buford
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Sunday night, Berenize Fernandez and her family were relaxing inside their home on Horizon Parkway, when they suddenly heard a loud ‘boom’ that shook the whole house. “It sounded like an earthquake, we thought it was an earthquake because it was moving really...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family grieving after pregnant 22-year-old Gainesville woman strangled to death
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire breaks out at a home in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Gwinnett County Tuesday morning. Gwinnett Fire says the fire broke out at a home on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawrenceville. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
