ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women have been accused of stealing almost $3,000 in merchandise from an Acworth Kohl’s. Pashion Johnson and Sata Dennis are accused of robbing the store Feb. 7. Police observed one of the women putting perfume bottles into a shopping cart while another went into a changing room and then emerged with a bag and no visible merchandise. They tried to leave but were detained.

ACWORTH, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO