Lantern
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes begin conference games against McKendree, Lewis
Winning six of its last seven games, the Ohio State men’s volleyball team looks to carry that momentum into Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play. The No. 13 Buckeyes (7-3) open up their first conference contest against McKendree and Lewis Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Ohio State (7-3) traveled to State...
Lantern
Women's Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the season
With a new season of Ohio State women’s lacrosse on the horizon, the Buckeyes anticipate what’s ahead of them as they prepare for their home opener against Robert Morris Friday at 3 p.m. After a three-game losing streak to end last year’s season at 9-7 and 2-4 in...
Lantern
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showings
Ohio State’s youth shined on a stage where it found itself pitted against a top-10 foe at a packed Ty Tucker Tennis Center. After senior Cannon Kingsley suffered an apparent injury Sunday as No. 2 Ohio State battled No. 6 Texas, the Buckeyes turned to redshirt freshman Jack Anthrop in singles against Longhorns redshirt junior Cleeve Harper — who was part of a 2022 NCAA Championship doubles team.
Lantern
Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinator
Brian Hartline has had a decorated and successful ascension toward becoming Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator. A native of North Canton, Ohio, Hartline represented his home-state Buckeyes and played wide receiver from 2005-08, suiting up for four teams that won Big Ten championships. He spent seven seasons in the...
Lantern
Taste of OSU returns, giving students opportunity to try international foods and watch cultural performances
Savor the flavor and spice up the weekend by participating in Taste of OSU Feb. 17. The revival of Taste of OSU, an event founded in 1997, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will give students the opportunity to celebrate their culture and experience others through international foods and cultural performances. The Office of International Affairs will host the event in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom within the Ohio Union from 5-8:30 p.m., according to the Taste of OSU website.
Lantern
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of Cups
Students should go, go to see A-Go-Go, a local band composed of three Ohio State students and one recent graduate, headline at Ace of Cups Saturday. The band is made up of four members: guitarist and vocalist Henry Schuellerman, drummer Jack Smithberger, bassist Niko Francis and lead guitarist Robert Riley — who graduated from Ohio State last spring. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets selling at $10 per person.
Lantern
Residents, city look for traffic safety solutions in University District
The University Area Commission is working to make the University District safer. After concerns rose about traffic and pedestrian safety, the Planning and Development Committee of the UAC began to document a paper map of changes. Commissioner Katie McDevitt said she has started to transfer this information online, looking to offer solutions to road safety issues. The map, currently in its first stages, is meant to document changes the commission wants to be made by the city of Columbus, such as improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes.
