ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lantern

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showings

Ohio State’s youth shined on a stage where it found itself pitted against a top-10 foe at a packed Ty Tucker Tennis Center. After senior Cannon Kingsley suffered an apparent injury Sunday as No. 2 Ohio State battled No. 6 Texas, the Buckeyes turned to redshirt freshman Jack Anthrop in singles against Longhorns redshirt junior Cleeve Harper — who was part of a 2022 NCAA Championship doubles team.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Taste of OSU returns, giving students opportunity to try international foods and watch cultural performances

Savor the flavor and spice up the weekend by participating in Taste of OSU Feb. 17. The revival of Taste of OSU, an event founded in 1997, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will give students the opportunity to celebrate their culture and experience others through international foods and cultural performances. The Office of International Affairs will host the event in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom within the Ohio Union from 5-8:30 p.m., according to the Taste of OSU website.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of Cups

Students should go, go to see A-Go-Go, a local band composed of three Ohio State students and one recent graduate, headline at Ace of Cups Saturday. The band is made up of four members: guitarist and vocalist Henry Schuellerman, drummer Jack Smithberger, bassist Niko Francis and lead guitarist Robert Riley — who graduated from Ohio State last spring. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets selling at $10 per person.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Residents, city look for traffic safety solutions in University District

The University Area Commission is working to make the University District safer. After concerns rose about traffic and pedestrian safety, the Planning and Development Committee of the UAC began to document a paper map of changes. Commissioner Katie McDevitt said she has started to transfer this information online, looking to offer solutions to road safety issues. The map, currently in its first stages, is meant to document changes the commission wants to be made by the city of Columbus, such as improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy