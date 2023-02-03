Read full article on original website
wtva.com
New health clinic opens in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A new health clinic in Okolona hopes to help those with no or very little insurance. Hometown Care of North Mississippi is located on Main Street. Its services include general health and wellness screenings, acute/urgent care services, chronic disease state management, psychosocial assessment, immunizations and a wellness program.
wtva.com
Houston students collecting blankets for cancer patients
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Houston Upper Elementary School are showing that little hands can make a big difference in their community. The students will collect blankets through Feb. 23 for a project called "Benny's Blankets.”. The blankets are given to cancer patients at St Dominic's Cancer Center in...
wtva.com
Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing. For the past several years, the chain has shut down hundreds of its stores in the wake of financial difficulties.
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
wtva.com
Amory shooting victim identified
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Amory has left one person dead and another person is in custody. Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said his officers received the call at approximately 6:30 and responded to J Avenue and 111th Street. By the time they arrived, he said the suspect...
wtva.com
Houston Beta Club donates bingo prizes, games, essentials to nursing home
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Junior Beta Club students at Houston Upper Elementary organized a donation drive for local nursing home residents. Club members brought crafts, socks, toiletries, books, games, puzzles — things that will make their day better. “They get to do so many projects a year and this...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Working in a kitchen
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- People with a passion for food may be interested in learning through Northeast Mississippi Community College's Culinary Arts program. Ginger Godwin goes by many shorter names around the kitchen, all pertaining to her role. One such name is Chef G. "We always have fun," Chef G...
wtva.com
Oxford School District accepting applicants for pre-K program
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Oxford School District is accepting applications for its pre-K program. Since 2019, the school district has been a part of the Early Learning Collaborative that serves four sites. Those sites include the Oxford Early Childhood Center, Lafayette Lower Elementary School, Willie Price Lab School and...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
wtva.com
New grocery store opening in Aberdeen
It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday.
wtva.com
Unsafe bridge closed in Houston
Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge. Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge.
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
wtva.com
Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School
State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School. Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School. State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School.
