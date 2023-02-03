Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Prentiss County Authorities Arrest Man For Burglary Of Commercial Building
In the latter part of January, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a burglary in the Burton area. Deputies and Investigators worked with the property owner establishing leads in the case. On February 1, 2023 Deputies developed leads that directed Investigators to a residence on County...
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
alcornnewsms.com
Corinth Police report felony drug arrest on Wednesday
Suspect: DONALD ALAN JOHNSON (38 YRS) •FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamines) On Sunday, 05 February at approximately 02:47 a.m., Officer Oglesby and Officer Whitten were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they spotted three vehicles parked in front of an apparently abandoned building, with one of the vehicles occupied by two males. The Officers then stopped to further investigate the situation and as they did, one male subject exited the vehicle and entered the building.
wtva.com
Bridge closed for several months in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bridge in Houston is expected to be closed for several months. The bridge is on Pittsboro Street near the Houston Upper Elementary School. According to the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), reconstruction work began on Friday, Feb. 3. EMA did not give an approximate...
tippahnews.com
Attempted child abduction kidnapping reported by police in Fulton
Attempted child abduction kidnapping reported at Itawamba Attendance Center school in Fulton. Police give description of attempted kidnapper. Be on the lookout!. On the evening of February 6, around 5:45pm Itawamba SO responded to a call about an attempted child abduction near IAC. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt...
wtva.com
New grocery store opening in Aberdeen
It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday.
wtva.com
New health clinic opens in Okolona
A new health clinic in Okolona hopes to help those with no or very little insurance. A new health clinic in Okolona hopes to help those with no or very little insurance.
wtva.com
Unsafe bridge closed in Houston
Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge. Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge.
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Tupelo
Probably you are seeking for a list of hotel in the Tupelo metropolis. You’ll know on this post a list of the pretty good hotel in the Tupelo metropolis. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website Home data, direction, estimate people ratings, Contact Line, has been mentioned All data has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
wtva.com
Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing. For the past several years, the chain has shut down hundreds of its stores in the wake of financial difficulties.
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Holly Springs residents living without power after ice storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says utility crews are making progress in Marshall and Benton counties. But there are still outlying areas within the Holly Springs Utility District experiencing outages. Stella Ingram is closely watching every utility truck that rolls through her Holly Springs neighborhood. “It’s still bad but hopefully I’ll […]
Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
Comments / 0