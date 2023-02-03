ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Amory man charged with murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
FULTON, MS
South Reporter

City to launch Operation Clean Sweep

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
TUPELO, MS
alcornnewsms.com

Corinth Police report felony drug arrest on Wednesday

Suspect: DONALD ALAN JOHNSON (38 YRS) •FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamines) On Sunday, 05 February at approximately 02:47 a.m., Officer Oglesby and Officer Whitten were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they spotted three vehicles parked in front of an apparently abandoned building, with one of the vehicles occupied by two males. The Officers then stopped to further investigate the situation and as they did, one male subject exited the vehicle and entered the building.
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Bridge closed for several months in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bridge in Houston is expected to be closed for several months. The bridge is on Pittsboro Street near the Houston Upper Elementary School. According to the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), reconstruction work began on Friday, Feb. 3. EMA did not give an approximate...
HOUSTON, MS
tippahnews.com

Attempted child abduction kidnapping reported by police in Fulton

Attempted child abduction kidnapping reported at Itawamba Attendance Center school in Fulton. Police give description of attempted kidnapper. Be on the lookout!. On the evening of February 6, around 5:45pm Itawamba SO responded to a call about an attempted child abduction near IAC. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

New grocery store opening in Aberdeen

It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday.
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

New health clinic opens in Okolona

A new health clinic in Okolona hopes to help those with no or very little insurance. A new health clinic in Okolona hopes to help those with no or very little insurance.
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Unsafe bridge closed in Houston

Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge. Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
LEE COUNTY, MS
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing. For the past several years, the chain has shut down hundreds of its stores in the wake of financial difficulties.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Holly Springs residents living without power after ice storm

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says utility crews are making progress in Marshall and Benton counties. But there are still outlying areas within the Holly Springs Utility District experiencing outages. Stella Ingram is closely watching every utility truck that rolls through her Holly Springs neighborhood. “It’s still bad but hopefully I’ll […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS

