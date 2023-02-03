Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
wtva.com
Three sought for stealing at Mathiston grocery store
MATHISTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Mathiston hope you recognize three people in a photo taken Tuesday at the Piggly Wiggly. Officers say they are wanted for stealing at the store around 12 p.m. that day. The department did not share what the three illegally took from the supermarket.
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
wcbi.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
wtva.com
Information sought following child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County. Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County.
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
wcbi.com
Itawamba County deputies respond to attempted kidnapping call
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Facebook page, it was around 5:45 Monday evening when deputies responded to a call about an attempted child abduction. The release said the attempted abduction happened...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
wcbi.com
Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon. Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street. The is under investigation...
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
wtva.com
Arrest made in Lowndes County shooting investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend shooting in Lowndes County. The shooting happened Saturday morning near Artesia and Airport roads. The female victim claimed the shooting happened at approximately 3:30. According to the victim, she saw several cars lined up on the...
Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts
Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
wtva.com
Bridge closed for several months in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bridge in Houston is expected to be closed for several months. The bridge is on Pittsboro Street near the Houston Upper Elementary School. According to the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), reconstruction work began on Friday, Feb. 3. EMA did not give an approximate...
wtva.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
wtva.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
Comments / 1