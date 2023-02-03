ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Amory man charged with murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Three sought for stealing at Mathiston grocery store

MATHISTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Mathiston hope you recognize three people in a photo taken Tuesday at the Piggly Wiggly. Officers say they are wanted for stealing at the store around 12 p.m. that day. The department did not share what the three illegally took from the supermarket.
MATHISTON, MS
wcbi.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism

NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Itawamba County deputies respond to attempted kidnapping call

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Facebook page, it was around 5:45 Monday evening when deputies responded to a call about an attempted child abduction. The release said the attempted abduction happened...
wcbi.com

Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon. Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street. The is under investigation...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made in Lowndes County shooting investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend shooting in Lowndes County. The shooting happened Saturday morning near Artesia and Airport roads. The female victim claimed the shooting happened at approximately 3:30. According to the victim, she saw several cars lined up on the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Bridge closed for several months in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bridge in Houston is expected to be closed for several months. The bridge is on Pittsboro Street near the Houston Upper Elementary School. According to the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), reconstruction work began on Friday, Feb. 3. EMA did not give an approximate...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
STARKVILLE, MS

