CNBC
U.S.-China relations just got more fragile
"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
Chinese drone maker DJI is dominating the market – despite being blacklisted by the U.S.
Drones of several varieties have been used on the battlefield during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including makes from DJI. The global drone market is expected to grow from $30.6 billion in 2022 to $55.8 billion by 2030, according to a report by Drone Industry Insights. DJI dominates more than 70% of that market.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Solomon Islands ousts official who is critical of close relations with China
A vocal critic of China and leader of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands has been removed from office after a no-confidence vote by the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported. Daniel Suidani, premier of the South Pacific nation's Malaita province, is a longtime critic...
Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires
"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
U.S. explores working with India to increase economic competition against China, says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering collaborating with India on certain manufacturing jobs in order to boost competition against China. Raimondo told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" that she will visit India in March with a handful of U.S. CEOs to...
India will buy oil from 'wherever we have to' if terms are beneficial, energy minister says
India is the third largest oil consumer in the world, and according to Hardeep Singh Puri, accounts for 30% of global consumption. India has been buying Russian oil at a steep discount since global powers imposed sanctions on the Kremlin in a bid to cut down its ability to raise funds for its war against Ukraine.
Solar tech company Nextracker prices above range at $24 a share in good sign for IPO market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
Asia-Pacific markets open mixed as investors weigh risks of more hikes ahead
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday, as investors assessed further risks of more rate hikes to come. A number of Federal Reserve speakers reiterated the central bank is yet to be finished with its hiking cycle, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller. fell 0.56% and the Kosdaq shed 0.12%.
This college dropout sold his first company for six figures at 21. Here's his recipe for success
When Kevin Kim dropped out of college at 21 to become an entrepreneur, it seemed like a huge gamble. "My mum cried a little," Kim, now 33, said with a laugh. But his confidence was not unfounded. Kim had just sold his first company — which he started when he was just 18 — for "six figures."
Stock futures are slightly higher as investors evaluate latest batch of earnings
Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including. ....
White House making changes to China section of State of the Union speech after balloon is shot down
Some of the lines in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address that refer to China are being edited after the shooting down of the surveillance balloon that had made its way across the U.S. last week, according to three people familiar with the speech. Parts of the draft...
All you need to know about ChatGPT, the A.I. chatbot that's got the world talking and tech giants clashing
Schools, corporate boardrooms and social media are abuzz with talk about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by AI startup OpenAI. The tool is capable of taking written inputs from users and producing human-like responses — from poetry in the style of William Shakespeare to advice on what to do for a child's birthday party.
Bill Gates on why he'll carry on using private jets and campaigning on climate change
"I spend billions of dollars on ... climate innovation," Gates tells the BBC. "So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?" Gates also speaks about the role developed nations needed to play when it came to reducing emissions. "What...
