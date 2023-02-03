ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

U.S.-China relations just got more fragile

"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
CNBC

Solomon Islands ousts official who is critical of close relations with China

A vocal critic of China and leader of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands has been removed from office after a no-confidence vote by the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported. Daniel Suidani, premier of the South Pacific nation's Malaita province, is a longtime critic...
CNBC

Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires

"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
CNBC

There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030

A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets open mixed as investors weigh risks of more hikes ahead

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday, as investors assessed further risks of more rate hikes to come. A number of Federal Reserve speakers reiterated the central bank is yet to be finished with its hiking cycle, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller. fell 0.56% and the Kosdaq shed 0.12%.
CNBC

Stock futures are slightly higher as investors evaluate latest batch of earnings

Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including. ....

