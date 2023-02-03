ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
richlandsource.com

$2.3M investment moving forward in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – Bucyrus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm

SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll

MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
MANSFIELD, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Show Choir Sweeps Marion Competition

MARION – The Swingers Unlimited continued their streak winning with Grand Champion honors at the Marion Harding Singsational this past weekend. The Swingers Unlimited won caption awards for Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Crew, Best Costumes, and Best Soloist Lily Anonvetchrucks. Kenzi Jackson was awarded Best Performer. The Swingers Unlimited are under the direction of Jeremy Alfera, assisted by Kain Anderson and Natalie Bowsher. Combo is under the direction of Michael Dove. The show choir is comprised of 92 singer/dancers, combo and crew members in 9th – 12th grade students at MHS and ECHS.
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New career “clicks” for Galion photographer

GALION–Taylor Price has been behind the camera for years, but now she’s taking photography to a whole new level. Price, 21, is the photographer and owner of TPrice Photos, the business she launched just over two years ago. She loves capturing moments of love and happiness. And, for many of her clients, memories they can cherish for years to come.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Council approves 'readiness to serve' charge for water users

MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Dr. Julie Chaya selected Richland Public Health Commissioner

MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7. Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Popular soft serve spot reopening after temporary closure

While balmy temperatures and long days are the ideal weather to enjoy a decked-out soft serve sundae, we’ll take one from Little Ladies Soft Serve whenever we can get it. And now we can. After closing on Jan. 11, the Westerville hub for decadent soft serve creations will officially reopen tomorrow. The closure, according to a statement posted to Little Ladies’ social media accounts, was a previously-planned break that also served as time for the dessert spot to brainstorm new ideas for this year.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society

WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
MANSFIELD, OH
columbusunderground.com

Photos: Sweet Treats Dessert Festival 2023

On January 28th, our Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returned for the first time since 2020 to showcase over 20 local bakeries and treat makers to a sold out crowd!. Our guests were able to sample and enjoy a wide variety of cookies, cakes, cobblers, frozen treats and a whole lot more. They also got a look at the newly renovated Municipal Light Plant.
COLUMBUS, OH

