Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
$2.3M investment moving forward in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Bucyrus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that...
richlandsource.com
British East India company highlight of Loudonville museum talk on Feb. 20
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville continues its Speaker Series with a look into the British East India Company and how it forged an empire out of a mutiny against its own government. The program is slated for Monday, February 20.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
richlandsource.com
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
wktn.com
Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Denounces Homeschool Network
The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors issued a statement recently strongly denouncing the so-called Dissident Homeschool network that is said to be operated by a couple in Upper Sandusky. In the statement, the Board went further by denouncing and condemning any intolerant actions or teachings. The Board...
richlandsource.com
Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm
SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Hungry for raccoon? Hundreds gather for 80th dinner anniversary
Hundreds attended the 80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at St. Luke's Community Center. Proceeds from this year's dinner will go to Main, Market & Beyond's street-lighting project in downtown Danville.
richlandsource.com
GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll
MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Show Choir Sweeps Marion Competition
MARION – The Swingers Unlimited continued their streak winning with Grand Champion honors at the Marion Harding Singsational this past weekend. The Swingers Unlimited won caption awards for Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Crew, Best Costumes, and Best Soloist Lily Anonvetchrucks. Kenzi Jackson was awarded Best Performer. The Swingers Unlimited are under the direction of Jeremy Alfera, assisted by Kain Anderson and Natalie Bowsher. Combo is under the direction of Michael Dove. The show choir is comprised of 92 singer/dancers, combo and crew members in 9th – 12th grade students at MHS and ECHS.
crawfordcountynow.com
New career “clicks” for Galion photographer
GALION–Taylor Price has been behind the camera for years, but now she’s taking photography to a whole new level. Price, 21, is the photographer and owner of TPrice Photos, the business she launched just over two years ago. She loves capturing moments of love and happiness. And, for many of her clients, memories they can cherish for years to come.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council approves 'readiness to serve' charge for water users
MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.
Remnants of 'Shawshank' tree in Mansfield at center of lawsuit
What's left of the famous "Shawshank Tree" that was once located in Mansfield is now at the center of a civil lawsuit.
richlandsource.com
Richland County mindfulness educator named to SEL for Ohio leadership team
MANSFIELD – Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align has announced that Julie Braumberger, its Director of Education, was named to the leadership team of the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Ohio (SEL4OH). "The SEL4OH founding leadership team is thrilled to welcome a new cohort of SEL champions from...
richlandsource.com
Dr. Julie Chaya selected Richland Public Health Commissioner
MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7. Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
richlandsource.com
Section of Warren Road to close in Mansfield through Feb. 10
MANSFIELD -- Due to Water Department repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Warren Road from Mill Road to Dillon Road.
Family-owned Groveport pizza restaurant moves to new location after 44 years
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 50 years ago, Chuck and Janet Ward took out an $18,000 loan to buy a Groveport grocery store at 619 Main Street that came with a house right next to it, renaming the store Chuck’s Little Giant. Nearby was a small pizza shop they purchased as well that they […]
614now.com
Popular soft serve spot reopening after temporary closure
While balmy temperatures and long days are the ideal weather to enjoy a decked-out soft serve sundae, we’ll take one from Little Ladies Soft Serve whenever we can get it. And now we can. After closing on Jan. 11, the Westerville hub for decadent soft serve creations will officially reopen tomorrow. The closure, according to a statement posted to Little Ladies’ social media accounts, was a previously-planned break that also served as time for the dessert spot to brainstorm new ideas for this year.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society
WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
columbusunderground.com
Photos: Sweet Treats Dessert Festival 2023
On January 28th, our Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returned for the first time since 2020 to showcase over 20 local bakeries and treat makers to a sold out crowd!. Our guests were able to sample and enjoy a wide variety of cookies, cakes, cobblers, frozen treats and a whole lot more. They also got a look at the newly renovated Municipal Light Plant.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: Retired K-9 trainer opens dog kennel in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Sara Mosier-Napier could always tell when her police partner was about to bite. “I’ve been watching dog tails and ears for a very long time,” she said.
Comments / 0