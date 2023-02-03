While balmy temperatures and long days are the ideal weather to enjoy a decked-out soft serve sundae, we’ll take one from Little Ladies Soft Serve whenever we can get it. And now we can. After closing on Jan. 11, the Westerville hub for decadent soft serve creations will officially reopen tomorrow. The closure, according to a statement posted to Little Ladies’ social media accounts, was a previously-planned break that also served as time for the dessert spot to brainstorm new ideas for this year.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO