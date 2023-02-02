Utah guard Gabe Madsen sidelined for 4-6 weeks with lower leg injury
Utah guard Gabe Madsen will be out for 4-6 weeks with a lower leg injury, Utah head coach Craig Smith announced in a press release on Thursday.
Madsen exited the game early in Utah’s loss at Oregon on Jan. 28.
The 6-foot-6, 202-pound junior averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23 games played this year, making him Utah’s second-leading scorer.
Guard Lazar Stefanovic started in Madsen’s place on Thursday against Stanford.
