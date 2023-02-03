Cubs President Discusses Bellinger

Jed Hoyer is ready to see Cody Bellinger return to his full potential this season.

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer appeared on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the addition of outfielder Cody Bellinger.

“The hope is that he gets back to being an All-Star-caliber player, gets back to being an unbelievable talent at age 27,” Hoyer said on the podcast.

Bellinger, who signed a one-year deal for $17.5 million, hit 111 home runs and drove in 288 runs in his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over his last three seasons with the Dodgers, Bellinger hit 41 homers and added 134 RBI though the numbers are skewed a bit with the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

“It was very clear from the minute we expressed interest after he was non-tendered that he wanted a one-year deal in a place where he could reestablish his value,” Hoyer said on the podcast. “(He said) ‘I believe in myself, I want to go to a place and have success,’ and I felt like we could be that place.”

Bellinger looks to be healthy after suffering a right shoulder injury in November of 2020 and a broken left leg in the opening week of the ’21 season.

Bellinger hit only .210 in 144 games last season, but there were glimpses of his old swing.

“He’s been working unbelievably hard,” Hoyer said. “He’s gone to our complex in Arizona every day since we signed him. My hope is he gets back to an excellent level.”

