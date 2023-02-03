ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Report: Zion Williamson (hamstring) out through All-Star break

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not return until after the All-Star break, missing the All-Star Game itself, ESPN reported Wednesday. Pelicans coach Willie Green said as much Tuesday, when he told reporters the team would not have his season-opening starting five available until after the break.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Albany Herald

With streaking Bucks in town, Lakers re-shift focus

With LeBron James' pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record now complete, the Los Angeles Lakers can work on getting themselves back into the playoff chase. James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark Wednesday against Oklahoma City, with another home game set for Thursday against the surging Milwaukee Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Celtics' Al Horford, Robert Williams III out vs. 76ers

Boston Celtics centers Al Horford and Robert Williams III will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. Horford is dealing with swelling in his right knee, while Williams is nursing a left ankle sprain. Grant Williams, Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet are expected to see increased roles in the frontcourt with Horford and Robert Williams out.
BOSTON, MA
Albany Herald

Reports: Jazz acquire G Russell Westbrook as part of 3-team deal

The Lakers, Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday night. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will also be headed to the Lakers, while the Jazz will also receive a first-round...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland out vs. Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will be sidelined with groin soreness and Garland will be out due to thumb soreness. Mitchell was held out of five of Cleveland's six games from Jan. 18-27 due to the same injury, while Garland hasn't missed a game since Jan. 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
Albany Herald

Albany Herald

Despite being without star duo, Cavs rout Pistons

Jarrett Allen finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his team-leading 23rd double-double of the season to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-85 rout of the visiting Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Evan Mobley added 19 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland, which won its fourth straight to...
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

The Biggest Matchups on the 2023 NWSL Schedule

The NWSL schedule is finally here, with the league releasing the 2023 calendar on Wednesday. The announcement comes after players, fans and NWSL insiders alike voiced their dissatisfaction with the delayed schedule release. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman responded to the criticism Monday, admitting the 2023 docket’s publication “took too long,” adding, “Thank you for your passion and for holding us accountable. We will do better.”
Albany Herald

Kristaps Porzingis' 3-point barrage boosts Wizards over Hornets

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points of his 36 points in the third quarter to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 118-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Porzingis sank a career high-tying eight 3-pointers, including four in a third quarter in which the Wizards outscored the Hornets by a 27-15 margin. He also converted eight times from beyond the arc while playing for the Dallas Mavericks in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 12, 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Albany Herald

Roger Goodell says NFL officiating never better

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the officiating in the league has never been better. Goodell made the assertion at his annual news conference in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII -- his state of the NFL address.
Albany Herald

Jon Rahm embraces Phoenix Open vibe -- 'for 1 week'

Count Jon Rahm as one player who loves playing at the raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open, but even the World No. 3 prefers it in small doses -- "it's one week a year." Rahm made the comments Wednesday ahead of this week's newly designated event at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, the FedEx Cup leader, is among the top players in the world vying for the elevated $20 million purse and $3.6 million winner's check.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

