Report: Zion Williamson (hamstring) out through All-Star break
New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not return until after the All-Star break, missing the All-Star Game itself, ESPN reported Wednesday. Pelicans coach Willie Green said as much Tuesday, when he told reporters the team would not have his season-opening starting five available until after the break.
Clippers' Tyronn Lue joins USA Basketball coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is replacing the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball coaching staff. Williams cited family commitments for his decision to step down, managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday.
With streaking Bucks in town, Lakers re-shift focus
With LeBron James' pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record now complete, the Los Angeles Lakers can work on getting themselves back into the playoff chase. James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark Wednesday against Oklahoma City, with another home game set for Thursday against the surging Milwaukee Bucks.
Celtics' Al Horford, Robert Williams III out vs. 76ers
Boston Celtics centers Al Horford and Robert Williams III will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. Horford is dealing with swelling in his right knee, while Williams is nursing a left ankle sprain. Grant Williams, Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet are expected to see increased roles in the frontcourt with Horford and Robert Williams out.
Reports: Jazz acquire G Russell Westbrook as part of 3-team deal
The Lakers, Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday night. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will also be headed to the Lakers, while the Jazz will also receive a first-round...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland out vs. Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will be sidelined with groin soreness and Garland will be out due to thumb soreness. Mitchell was held out of five of Cleveland's six games from Jan. 18-27 due to the same injury, while Garland hasn't missed a game since Jan. 4.
Despite being without star duo, Cavs rout Pistons
Jarrett Allen finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his team-leading 23rd double-double of the season to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-85 rout of the visiting Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Evan Mobley added 19 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland, which won its fourth straight to...
The Biggest Matchups on the 2023 NWSL Schedule
The NWSL schedule is finally here, with the league releasing the 2023 calendar on Wednesday. The announcement comes after players, fans and NWSL insiders alike voiced their dissatisfaction with the delayed schedule release. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman responded to the criticism Monday, admitting the 2023 docket’s publication “took too long,” adding, “Thank you for your passion and for holding us accountable. We will do better.”
Kristaps Porzingis' 3-point barrage boosts Wizards over Hornets
Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points of his 36 points in the third quarter to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 118-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Porzingis sank a career high-tying eight 3-pointers, including four in a third quarter in which the Wizards outscored the Hornets by a 27-15 margin. He also converted eight times from beyond the arc while playing for the Dallas Mavericks in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 12, 2021.
Roger Goodell says NFL officiating never better
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the officiating in the league has never been better. Goodell made the assertion at his annual news conference in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII -- his state of the NFL address.
Jon Rahm embraces Phoenix Open vibe -- 'for 1 week'
Count Jon Rahm as one player who loves playing at the raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open, but even the World No. 3 prefers it in small doses -- "it's one week a year." Rahm made the comments Wednesday ahead of this week's newly designated event at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, the FedEx Cup leader, is among the top players in the world vying for the elevated $20 million purse and $3.6 million winner's check.
