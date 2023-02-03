Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Gallia County, Ohio, school on lockdown after alleged threat made on game system
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Green Elementary School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received information on an alleged threat made through a gaming system. According to Sheriff Champlin, authorities are investigating and believe there is no cause for concern at this time...
WTAP
Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has a new and unique experience for students. The college’s Entrepreneurship Program is holding a PioSolve Competition later this month. PioSolve will have students work together to solve a problem associated with social, environmental, political, and other topics. Director of the Entrepreneurship program...
WTAP
Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was an exciting, humbling day for Kanawha Elementary school principal, Matt Null. “Well it’s a very humbling call we get to be principals and model behaviors to our kids and we get to do all these things with reading, writing math and movement. So when something like this it’s humbling it encourages us to continue doing what we do as hard as we can do it,” Null said.
WTAP
Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
WTAP
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
Former Meigs County, Ohio, sheriff indicted by grand jury
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff has been indicted by a Meigs County grand jury. According to an indictment from the Common Pleas Court of Meigs County, former sheriff Keith O. Wood has been indicted on five counts including theft in office, a 4th-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a 4th-degree felony; misuse of credit […]
WTAP
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
Man charged with beating own Husky puppy in Ohio motel
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Joseph Lee, facing two counts of causing harm to a companion animal, appeared in court Wednesday on those charges plus an earlier charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. Lee allegedly beat his four-month-old Husky puppy, and a vet exam of the pup showed numerous other fractures in various stages of […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police say on March 22nd, 2022, Martin Bailey II began talking with who he believed was a 15-year old girl who lived in Parkersburg. Police say Bailey talked about sexual acts with her on Facebook messenger. Bailey pleaded guilty and is waiving any motion for alternative...
WTAP
Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTAP
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Tuesday marks the anniversary of Lieutenant Ray “Joe” Clark’s death. The Washington County policeman was killed by a former officer in the 1980s. The case remained unsolved for decades, but thanks to a cold case team, the murderer was convicted in 2016.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
WTAP
Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
No one arrested after Belmont County basketball game
Police said no one was arrested after a basketball game between Martins Ferry and Bellaire in Belmont County. An incident was reported in Martins Ferry on Tuesday night and police say some pushing and shoving happened between two spectators outside the school in the parking lot. Martins Ferry Police chief John McFarland also said there […]
WTAP
The Vault in Marietta to host Casino Night fundraiser for River City Symphony Orchestra
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The River City Symphony Orchestra will be having a Casino Night Fundraiser at the Vault in Marietta, Ohio. The event will take place on the evening of March 3, which is a First Friday. Attendees will be able to play a variety of games, enjoy local...
WTAP
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
Fatality report released in West Virginia mine death, West Virginia mine receives a citation
The fatality report has been released in the death of a contractor at the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine, located in Marshall County by the U.S Department of Labor. On January 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Jeffrey Phillips arrived at the preparation plant. Phillips traveled with the NexGen crew, including Kenneth Rowan, […]
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
West Virginia man turns himself in after allegedly punching student at basketball game
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A wanted suspect turned himself in on Friday in relation to a fight that happened at a high school basketball game on Jan. 31, court records say. Court records indicate that Carl Johnston turned himself in, in Jackson County, West Virginia. Johnston was charged with battery for allegedly punching a […]
Comments / 1