Marietta, OH

WTAP

Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has a new and unique experience for students. The college’s Entrepreneurship Program is holding a PioSolve Competition later this month. PioSolve will have students work together to solve a problem associated with social, environmental, political, and other topics. Director of the Entrepreneurship program...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was an exciting, humbling day for Kanawha Elementary school principal, Matt Null. “Well it’s a very humbling call we get to be principals and model behaviors to our kids and we get to do all these things with reading, writing math and movement. So when something like this it’s humbling it encourages us to continue doing what we do as hard as we can do it,” Null said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Meigs County, Ohio, sheriff indicted by grand jury

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff has been indicted by a Meigs County grand jury. According to an indictment from the Common Pleas Court of Meigs County, former sheriff Keith O. Wood has been indicted on five counts including theft in office, a 4th-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a 4th-degree felony; misuse of credit […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man charged with beating own Husky puppy in Ohio motel

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Joseph Lee, facing two counts of causing harm to a companion animal, appeared in court Wednesday on those charges plus an earlier charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. Lee allegedly beat his four-month-old Husky puppy, and a vet exam of the pup showed numerous other fractures in various stages of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police say on March 22nd, 2022, Martin Bailey II began talking with who he believed was a 15-year old girl who lived in Parkersburg. Police say Bailey talked about sexual acts with her on Facebook messenger. Bailey pleaded guilty and is waiving any motion for alternative...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

No one arrested after Belmont County basketball game

Police said no one was arrested after a basketball game between Martins Ferry and Bellaire in Belmont County. An incident was reported in Martins Ferry on Tuesday night and police say some pushing and shoving happened between two spectators outside the school in the parking lot. Martins Ferry Police chief John McFarland also said there […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

