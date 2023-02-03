If Dry January has given you a taste for the sober life, you’re not alone. More and more of us are reevaluating our relationship with alcohol. Whether that’s choosing to abstain entirely or embracing the ‘sober-curious’ lifestyle, not drinking is on its way to becoming the norm. And Gen Z is leading the charge – a recent study on the UK’s drinking behaviours showed that 16 to 25-year-olds were the least likely group to drink alcohol, while in the US, a 2020 study found that the number of teetotal college students had risen from 20 percent to 28 percent between 2002 and 2018.

