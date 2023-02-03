Read full article on original website
Everything we know about Rihanna’s rumoured 2023 UK tour
2023 is officially the year of the massive comeback. Queen Bey has announced her Renaissance World Tour, Madonna is celebrating 40 years in music with her first greatest-hits tour and now the rumour mill is buzzing with talk that Rihanna is about to swoop in and complete the holy trinity. What a time to be alive.
Bye-bye, booze: How to travel when you’re sober
If Dry January has given you a taste for the sober life, you’re not alone. More and more of us are reevaluating our relationship with alcohol. Whether that’s choosing to abstain entirely or embracing the ‘sober-curious’ lifestyle, not drinking is on its way to becoming the norm. And Gen Z is leading the charge – a recent study on the UK’s drinking behaviours showed that 16 to 25-year-olds were the least likely group to drink alcohol, while in the US, a 2020 study found that the number of teetotal college students had risen from 20 percent to 28 percent between 2002 and 2018.
SXSW Sydney is teasing us with a first look at the inaugural program for October
The organisers of SXSW Sydney called members of the media to UTS this morning to make the first of many announcements about the upcoming futurist conference and festival, which will decamp from Texas for the first time ever for the inaugural Harbour City edition this October. The first “badges” that allow entry to the “South by Southwest” festival are also on sale now, with early bird prices ranging from $895 to $1,295 AUD.
Koalas in the Sydney Basin are on the brink of extinction – but all hope is not lost
It’s not the kind of news we like to hear, but it’s important that we know. According to a report just released by the Sydney Basin Koala Network and the Environment Defence Office, NSW’s koala population is "already all but extinct" in the Sydney Basin region and current legal protections are "woefully inadequate" to protect them.
