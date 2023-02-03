Probably the best rain chances of the week will be with us for the rest of this Tuesday. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies with temps falling to around 42 degrees by 5PM. The winds will be out of the north at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 38 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO