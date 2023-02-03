Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
2023 FCA All-Star senior athletes recognized Sunday
Family and friends gathered at Beltway Church Southside today where high school senior athletes were recognized as FCA all-stars. Football, girls’ basketball represented by the north and south, as well as baseball, softball, boys’ basketball, cheerleading, volleyball and girls and boys golf teams. Seven total sports that will...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday February 7th
Probably the best rain chances of the week will be with us for the rest of this Tuesday. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies with temps falling to around 42 degrees by 5PM. The winds will be out of the north at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 38 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
Comments / 0