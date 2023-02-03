Read full article on original website
3-year-old shot while sitting in car seat in Orlando, deputies say
1 dead after crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
Orlando police identify woman shot outside shopping plaza
Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside of a shopping center.
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two
Body found in Orlando retention pond
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police were called to an Orlando retention pond on Tuesday morning for a report of a body. Orlando police say the unidentified body was found in the area of 1100 West Pine Street. Officials say it is not clear if foul play was involved.
Police investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds
DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are investigating a possible shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital is gunshot wounds, Tuesday night. Officers arrived at AdventHealth Deland around 9 p.m., in response to calls about a person shot, according to a release. The 21-year-old victim told police he...
Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
4 teens arrested for vandalizing Volusia County elementary school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four teen boys have been arrested for the vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School. Surveillance video at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange from Sunday shows four people at the Taylor Road school around 2 a.m. One of them takes a fire extinguisher and...
22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
Man accused of brutally beating pregnant girlfriend in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — John Washington, 36, is facing a list of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, and battery of a child by throwing fluids, following an alleged attack in Orlando on Monday afternoon. According to the report, the victim, who is Washington's six-month-pregnant girlfriend,...
Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
DeLand police investigate cause of mobile home fire
Investigators are trying to figure out who set fire to a mobile home in DeLand.
Diabetic janitor trapped in Florida cell for three days after door closes while cleaning
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Libia Vargas De Dinas, a 72-year-old woman, said she remained calm and leaned on her faith to get her through those three days. She told NBC affiliate WESH-2 it is something she wants to talk about when she’s ready to ensure something like this doesn’t happen to anyone else.
Woman dead after car overturns, catches on fire in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A woman is dead after her car overturned and caught on fire in Osceola County. FHP says the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening on SR-60 west of Mae Bass Road. Troopers say their initial...
UPDATE: Port Orange Police arrest 4 teens for vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School
Port Orange Police say tips from the public helped them track down the people responsible for doing thousands of dollars in damage to a local school over the weekend.
Second family files wrongful death lawsuit in boy's drowning at rowing practice on Orlando's Lake Fairview
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A second family is now suing after their son died during rowing practice on an Orlando lake last year. On Sept. 15, 2022, five middle school students were on a boat when firefighters believe lightning struck nearby, flipping them into Lake Fairview. Two of them died.
