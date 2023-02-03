Kern County Grand Jury thanks members, looks to recruit more

The Kern County Grand Jury held a ceremony Thursday honoring its 2022-2023 members. Valley Baptist Church Vocal Director Charlin Neal sang the star-spangled banner at the beginning of the event.

The yearly celebration pays tribute to those who serve on the jury calling attention to the important role they play in our justice system.

"Grand juries have been around since medieval times. The first California penal codes providing for the impaneling of a grand jury were passed in 1880. Early California grand juries investigated local prisons, conducted audits of county books, and pursued matters of community interest," explained Enrique Vicuna, the Kern County Grand Jury Foreman.

County and state officials were in attendance for Thursday's event, and each grand juror was awarded a certificate thanking them for their service.

They are also recruiting new members through March 3 .