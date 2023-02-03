Read full article on original website
Recent Windows update wants to snoop through users' Office data
Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
TechSpot
Nvidia releases automatic update for Discord bug, but users aren't sure how it works
In a nutshell: If the Discord bug was capping your Nvidia GPU's memory speed (or maybe you didn't notice?), you should test performance again to see if Nvidia already fixed the problem for you. If not, try restarting your system and installing this week's graphics drivers. The company claims to have resolved the issue, but their wording is confusing some users.
Nvidia RTX 4090 becomes first Lovelace card to break into the Steam survey
TL;DR: It appears that the RTX 4090's huge price tag hasn't put gamers off buying one. The latest Steam survey shows Nvidia's flagship burst into the main GPU chart in January, becoming the second best-performing card among participants. It was also a good month for Windows 11, which passed the 30% user-share mark after further eroding Windows 10's lead.
MIT engineers are making vertical micro-LEDs for next-generation displays and VR goggles
Forward-looking: An international team of scientists led by MIT engineers developed a way to make defect-free micro-LED wafers using a vertical approach that could pave the way for a new generation of virtual reality displays.
A new lithium-air battery design promises unprecedented energy density
The big picture: Among the many alternative solutions to traditional lithium-ion batteries, researchers are experimenting with lithium-air designs. A new innovation in the space could solve many of the issues previously exhibited by this technology.
Buying second-hand graphics cards that were used for crypto mining isn't as risky as you might think
In context: It's an argument that has been raging for years: is buying a second-hand graphics card worth the risk when it could have been used extensively for crypto mining? Probably the most famous of all the tech YouTube channels, Linus Tech Tips, has long said that former mining cards don't automatically suffer from performance issues, and could even be a better buy than those that were used exclusively for gaming. Now, Linus might have proven this claim.
Researchers discover AI models generate photos of real people and copyrighted images
What just happened? Researchers have found that popular picture creation models are susceptible to being instructed to generate recognizable images of real people, potentially endangering their privacy. Some prompts cause the AI to copy a picture rather than develop something entirely different. These remade pictures might contain copyrighted material. But what's worse is that contemporary AI generative models can memorize and replicate private data scraped up for use in an AI training set.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB upon installation. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn't justified a 20,000% install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
Researchers propose a fourth traffic light for autonomous vehicles
Through the looking glass: Regulators and motorists remain skeptical of self-driving cars, which are still nowhere near wide adoption. However, a group of researchers proposes that travel times and gas consumption can decrease if drivers let autonomous vehicles direct traffic using a fourth traffic light color.
Malware delivery through Microsoft OneNote files is growing in a post-macro world
A hot potato: Threat actors are including OneNote attachments in their phishing emails to infect victims with remote access malware that can be used to steal passwords or even access cryptocurrency wallets. Malicious Word and Excel attachments that launch macros to download and install malware have been used by attackers to distribute malware through emails for years. However, Microsoft finally disabled macros by default in Office documents in 2022, rendering this technique of virus distribution ineffective.
