Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - I'm sure that this won't come as much of a surprise to you, but this has been a historically slow snow season for Rochester. Through February 5th the National Weather Service (NWS) in Rochester has only recorded 21.2" of snow. This snow amount is more than 40" below normal. Through this point this is the 5th least snowy winter in Rochester since 1926.

