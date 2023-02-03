Read full article on original website
Students experience hands-on careers through virtual reality
Rochester, N.Y. — Exploring professional career paths- through virtual reality. Encompass hosted several Rochester teens Wednesday night to try out 20 different careers - all under one roof- through the lens of a virtual reality headset,. Simulations ranged from carpentry to crane operating, to even firefighting. Representatives say bringing...
City hosts 'R-Connect' community job fair
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is reaching to keep job seekers connected to new opportunities. Wednesday marked the first R-Connect job fair at the Edgerton R-Center. The job fair featured various employers, including municipal and private entities, all hanging up the help wanted sign for hard-working men...
A thrill on the hill for Mary Cariola Center
Walworth, N.Y. (WHAM) — It was a thrill on the hills of The Links at Greystone for families Tuesday evening. The golf course transformed its driving range into a multi-lane snowtubing run and hosted an event to support the Mary Cariola Center. Dozens of people paid $30 each to...
Students earn high school credits with new program at Jewish Senior Life
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of student scholars completed their first year of a new program that helps introduce high school students to heathcare careers on Wednesday. The students took part in an internship at Jewish Senior Life, allowing them to explore careers in aging services while getting high school credit.
'Confused': RG&E customer describes utility billing experience
Rochester, NY. — New questions are being raised for RG&E, as the utility faces heated customer complaints about bills and services and as the state conducts public hearings into customer complaints about RG&E and NYSEG. George Lord said that for the last year and a half, he's been overpaying...
Helping Rochester students pursue their college dreams
Rochester, N.Y. — Preparing students to pursue their college dreams. Seniors from Rochester Prep Charter School shared their achievements from a semester-long mentorship program at Rochester Institute of Technology. The capstone course provides meaningful experiences in various field, helping students get ready to take the next step in their...
Local donation drive being held for earthquake victims
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County leaders are urging people to donate to a relief drive, to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Collection boxes will be placed in multiple locations through Friday, February 10. One will be at the Monroe County Office Building on...
City of Rochester's Housing Quality Task Force shares update on progress
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester's Housing Quality Task Force gave an update Wednesday on the progress it has been making. The task force is focused on four main agenda issues: code enforcement, facilitating responsible home ownership, repair and improvement programs, and increasing the supply of quality housing.
Arc of Ontario receives grant to support jobs at bottling operation
Hopewell, N.Y. — The Arc of Ontario has received a state grant to help expand employment opportunities. The $25,000 grant will be used to upgrade and streamline an established bottling operation, which has included hygiene products, for more than 25 years. Michael McMillin was just hired last week and...
Bright Spot: A Valentine from the heart
Penfield, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Valentine from the heart!. It is truly a labor of a special Valentine love- Sam Lublin makes handmade Valentines for military moms and wives. "I just write a couple words of encouragement - just knowing that we're still thinking about...
Miracle Kids: Abby Quinn
Rochester, N.Y. — It all started with some pain in her joints, and then— "She caught a cold that turned into a horrible, horrible cold," said Colleen Quinn. "Sore throat, she was lethargic." Quinn said a trip to the pediatrician showed markers of inflammation in her daughter Abby's blood.
Penfield town supervisor resigns
Penfield, N.Y. — Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti announced her resignation Monday, in order to focus on caring for an ill family member. Cinti, who took office Jan. 1, 2022, released a statement Tuesday. I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not...
British-based firm Edwards coming to Western NY to support semiconductor industry, Micron
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that Edwards, a British-based world leader in vacuum and abatement equipment in the semiconductor industry, received economic development awards by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees. It was announced in November that Edwards would build a new facility...
Miracle Kids: Alexander Wilson
Rochester, N.Y. — Logan Davis-Wilson had an uncomplicated pregnancy for her third child, at least until she went into labor. Her newborn, Alexander, went into respiratory distress due to meconium aspiration. "He came out and he wasn’t breathing," Craig Davis said. "From the beginning, he shouldn’t have made...
Couple shares story of another recent brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — 13WHAM has learned of another fight inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall, happening three weeks prior to Saturday's incident that led to an employee being injured and sent to the hospital. A date night turned into disaster for a Rochester couple Jan. 14. "I just...
High wind warning in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A high wind warning will go into effect for areas west of Rochester, including Monroe County at 7pm Thursday evening. The warning will continue through 7am Friday morning for the potential of wind gusts between 55-60mph. Again, we want to stress that the highest gusts with...
Near record warmth in WNY today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It turned out to be the warmest day of the year (so far) for Rochester. The air temperature reached the low 50s near the city and middle 50s in the Genesee Valley. The record high for February 7th is 56 degrees and was set back in...
Historically low snow this year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - I'm sure that this won't come as much of a surprise to you, but this has been a historically slow snow season for Rochester. Through February 5th the National Weather Service (NWS) in Rochester has only recorded 21.2" of snow. This snow amount is more than 40" below normal. Through this point this is the 5th least snowy winter in Rochester since 1926.
'There's no repercussions': Video shows brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — It was anything but fun inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall on Saturday night. Cell phone video shows a group of about 20 juveniles allegedly attacking a Dave & Buster's employee, sending him to the hospital. "He was struck by someone with a closed fist,...
Suspect in 1988 Pan Am 103 bombing pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The Libyan man suspected of making the bomb in the 1988 terrorist bombing of Pan Am 103 pleaded not guilty Wednesday. 270 people were killed, including Karen Hunt of Webster, when Flight 102 blew up over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. Webster was among 35 Syracuse University...
