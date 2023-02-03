Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
Related
Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local. Have you heard of m cacao chocolates, who uses all lower case letters but...
An Open Letter to the News Station That Thinks New Englanders Don’t Care About Sports
It used to be “Why can’t we get players like that?” But now for one New England local news broadcast, it’s, “Why can’t we get sports, entertainment, or fun of any kind?”. According to a report by Boston.com’s Chad Finn, Boston’s legendary Channel 4,...
Are Hot Wings Your Thing? Free Wings for a Year Could Be Yours
You know the show "Hot Ones" and how funny it is when Sean Evans turns the heat up on celebrities? You can be in the hot seat too, but much closer to home. Let me tell you the prize first, because it's a great one for wing-lovers. How does an...
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
Delectable Mac and Cheese Donuts in Boston Sell Out Daily
Hmmmm. I love donuts and macaroni and cheese. I mean, who doesn't? My guess is it's a pretty small percentage considering both are two of the greatest, most popular yumminess on the planet. But creating one culinary delight with scrumptious mac and cheese and a homemade donut? Like I said, hmmmm.
This New Hampshire Restaurant is Celebrating Valentine’s Day With 13,000 Lights, 3,000 Hearts
If you are wondering "where is the love" this Valentine's Day, it's definitely at Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar in Pelham, New Hampshire. If you are not familiar with this spot, they are a family operated farm to table restaurant with decades of culinary experience and a love for authentic Greek cuisine. It's a little slice of Greece right here in the Granite State.
Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak Immitates Adam Sandler at NHL All-Star Game
If you asked yourself, "what's that..." stop reading this article and go watch this cinematic gold. It is an Adam Sandler classic. , and New Hampshire native Adam Sandler, got recognized in a hilarious way at the NHL all-star weekend, which actually provoked a response from Adam Sandler himself. Three...
Shots Fired During Hampton, New Hampshire, Road Rage Incident
Shots were fired during what Hampton Police called a road rage incident Saturday night. A report of shots being fired from a dark-colored pickup truck at another vehicle in the area of Exeter Road and Towle Farm Road came in around 9:40 p.m., according to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno.
Car Hits Tree, Rock in Exeter, New Hampshire, Crash; Driver Charged With DUI
A car was heavily damaged and the driver charged with drunk driving following a crash in Exeter early Monday morning. Exeter police chief Stephan R. Poulin said the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Sarah Arseneau, 21, of Stratham, went off Newfields Road around 12:30 a.m., and struck a tree and large boulder. The sedan wound up on its side.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0