The Catholic school presence in Central Washington has a hundred-plus year history | Opinion

Precisely when and where the first Catholic school began in this country is a bit of a mystery. What is known, though, is that Catholic education goes back, historically, to at least the year 1606 in what is now the state of Florida. And now, more than 400 years later, we celebrate the benefits and strengths of Catholic education here in Yakima, Central Washington, and across our nation during Catholic Schools Week.

What’s so important about Catholic education, and why would you consider enrolling your child at a Catholic school? To quote the Most Reverend Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, “Catholic school graduates make good citizens, deeply committed to social justice, the care of the poor and the planet, proud volunteers in the church and in community.” Today, the widespread institution of service programs and community service activism in Catholic schools has helped to create an entire generation of generous, socially minded alumni ready to give and help in their communities — no matter the need.

We have celebrated Catholic Schools Week for 49 years (Jan. 29 – Feb. 4) to highlight the value of Catholic schools and their rich educational traditions where academic excellence marries faith, culture and life. Catholic schools continually outperform public and other private schools on national assessment tests and have a 99 percent graduation rate compared to 86 percent of public schools. They are near the top in learning outcomes for students receiving free and reduced-price lunch. Catholic school attendance boosts the likelihood that a minority student will graduate from high school from 62 percent to 88 percent.

They also contribute to the common good through financial savings to state and local communities. Based on the average public school per-pupil cost, Catholic schools save the American taxpayers more than $22.7 billion a year by not educating those students in public schools.

The Catholic school presence in Central Washington has a hundred-plus year history starting with a graduating class in Yakima in 1903. In the Tri Cities, Catholic School presence dates back to the establishment of Christ the King School (1955) followed by St. Joseph School in Kennewick (1964), and Tri Cities Preparatory High School in 1994. All are built on a foundation of academic excellence, high moral standards, and responsible stewardship.

Within these safe learning environments, students and staff alike greet each school day with a keen awareness that we are always in the presence of God. Our schools have set high academic standards for all students — and they live up to those standards. Our students learn the value of service, and as such will carry that value into their adult lives and pass it on to their children.

So today we are reminded of the tens of thousands of students, of all faiths, who have passed through the doors of our Catholic schools. Students who went on to become community leaders, social activists, dedicated volunteers, and successful professionals. Individuals who have helped to transform our community. Indeed, the Tri Cities and all of Central Washington is a better place because of the very presence of our Catholic schools.