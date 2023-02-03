Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
IMPD cracks down on domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the beginning of 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted Operation Domestic Disruption to arrest people labeled as the most violent offenders with active warrants. “We are in a crisis with domestic violence,” said Danyette Smith, director of Indy Champions For Domestic Violence Prevention. That’s...
WISH-TV
IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
IMPD bodycams show officers firing on man in his grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Tuesday afternoon released bodycam video and the 911 audio of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. Officers were sent to a report of a suspicious car in a driveway just after...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for role in November 2022 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his role in a shooting that killed a man in November 2022, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a shooting on Nov. 18 just after 6:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of East 38th Place. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.
WISH-TV
US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
WISH-TV
Ministers in Indianapolis call for law enforcers to end violence against Black men
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nichols, Whitfield, Floyd: Three names that have become synonyms with police brutality. A group of Indianapolis ministers is working to keep the list of names from growing. The Interdominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis hosted local law enforcement leaders Tuesday at The Jewel Event Center on the near-north side.
WISH-TV
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by Beaty family over death during Indianapolis riot￼
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the family of Christopher Beaty over his death during the 2020 riot in downtown Indianapolis. Beaty, 38, a former Indiana University football player, was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery near his downtown home during the riot on May 30, 2020.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
Attempted murder charge against man who fired shots at police
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have filed an attempted murder charge against an Indianapolis man accused of firing shots at police in late January. Christian Myers, 22, faces one count of attempted murder; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of criminal recklessness; a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; one count of battery resulting in bodily injury; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and one count of possession of a machine gun.
WISH-TV
Family to sue after IMPD officers shot man in his grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family on Monday demanded three Indianapolis police officers be held accountable after the shooting of a 24-year-old man asleep in a car in his grandmother’s driveway before dawn on Dec. 31. Anthony Maclin says he fell asleep in the car outside her grandmother’s Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors. LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for attempted murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
WISH-TV
Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
WISH-TV
Herman Whitfield III’s parents share humanity of son who died in IMPD handcuffs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A parents’ plea for justice lives on nearly a year after their son, Herman Whitfield III, died after being stunned and handcuffed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. His parents are standing up for their son, an accomplished musician. Whitfield’s mother, Gladys Whitfield, said police lost...
WISH-TV
Thorntown man leads police on chase with 2 kids in car, arrested
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Thorntown man was arrested after he led police on a chase with two children in the car Friday afternoon, police say. Indiana State Police say an officer attempted to stop Travis Martin, 29, for speeding just before 4:30 p.m. on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. After the attempt, police say Martin drove away southeast on US 52 at a high speed.
WISH-TV
Osgood man dies in crash on US 421 southeast of Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Osgood man died in a Monday morning crash of his car and a dump truck on U.S. 421 in southeastern Decatur County, Indiana State Police say. Noah Seals, 26, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze car southbound, crossed the centerline and collided with a dump truck. Patrick Stroud, 38, Vevay, was driving the 2016 Mack dump truck northbound; he suffered minor injuries that were treated at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
WISH-TV
Lawsuit filed against Indianapolis Housing Authority over data breach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis law firm has filed a class-action complaint against the Indianapolis Housing Authority over a data breach that occurred in the fall. On Oct. 4, the Housing Authority discovered a ransomware attack disclosed the personal information of clients. In January, the Housing Authority sent letters...
WISH-TV
17-year-old son fatally shot is remembered for giving back to community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The parents of 17-year-old James Johnson III are speaking out after their son was killed Saturday night on the city’s east side. Johnson left a huge hole in the community, his parents say, and they never expected anything so violent to happen to their son.
WISH-TV
WonderRoad Indianapolis festival at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day festival will happen in Garfield Park this June!. Elevation Festivals announced the 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis lineup on Tuesday. The festival will return to Garfield Park June 17-18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single-day festival passes start at $65 and weekend passes...
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Poop Week, the stinky side of parenting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Kid-ing with Kayla,” Kayla Sullivan is raising awareness about the stinky side of parenting. She felt it in her “doodie” to report on this reality. Take a look as she investigates yet another number two situation.
