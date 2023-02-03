ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD cracks down on domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the beginning of 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted Operation Domestic Disruption to arrest people labeled as the most violent offenders with active warrants. “We are in a crisis with domestic violence,” said Danyette Smith, director of Indy Champions For Domestic Violence Prevention. That’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for role in November 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his role in a shooting that killed a man in November 2022, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a shooting on Nov. 18 just after 6:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of East 38th Place. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Attempted murder charge against man who fired shots at police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have filed an attempted murder charge against an Indianapolis man accused of firing shots at police in late January. Christian Myers, 22, faces one count of attempted murder; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of criminal recklessness; a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; one count of battery resulting in bodily injury; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and one count of possession of a machine gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors. LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Thorntown man leads police on chase with 2 kids in car, arrested

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Thorntown man was arrested after he led police on a chase with two children in the car Friday afternoon, police say. Indiana State Police say an officer attempted to stop Travis Martin, 29, for speeding just before 4:30 p.m. on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. After the attempt, police say Martin drove away southeast on US 52 at a high speed.
THORNTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Osgood man dies in crash on US 421 southeast of Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Osgood man died in a Monday morning crash of his car and a dump truck on U.S. 421 in southeastern Decatur County, Indiana State Police say. Noah Seals, 26, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze car southbound, crossed the centerline and collided with a dump truck. Patrick Stroud, 38, Vevay, was driving the 2016 Mack dump truck northbound; he suffered minor injuries that were treated at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Lawsuit filed against Indianapolis Housing Authority over data breach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis law firm has filed a class-action complaint against the Indianapolis Housing Authority over a data breach that occurred in the fall. On Oct. 4, the Housing Authority discovered a ransomware attack disclosed the personal information of clients. In January, the Housing Authority sent letters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

WonderRoad Indianapolis festival at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day festival will happen in Garfield Park this June!. Elevation Festivals announced the 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis lineup on Tuesday. The festival will return to Garfield Park June 17-18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single-day festival passes start at $65 and weekend passes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

