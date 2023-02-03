ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
103.7 WCYY

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle

I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
GEORGETOWN, ME
103.7 WCYY

These Are 25 of the Best Bakeries in New Hampshire

Everyone's got a bit of a sweet tooth, and sometimes you just have to treat yourself and indulge it. You may be someone whose favorite dessert comes coated in frosting and sprinkles, i.e. cake or cupcakes. Perhaps you instead enjoy combining fruit with sweets (it becomes healthier that way, right?), by having some chocolate-covered strawberries.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
103.7 WCYY

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

What a Multi-City Road Trip Has Made Me Think About Maine

I recently set off on an 8-day road trip around the midwest with my best friends on a converted school bus. If there’s one positive thing that came out of our weird years living through a pandemic is the ability to work remotely and I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get work done on the road.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

Hate Maine Winter? Then Why Do You Live Here?

I have spent the majority of my life here. There are several reasons why I love to call Maine home. These include the beautiful landscapes, lack of people, and virtually no traffic (waiting for 15 minutes on Forest Ave is not traffic. Try living on the Beltway in DC). One...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Cold New England Weather

We may not be getting the snow we expected, but at least we still have to stay inside!. Sorry, but there aren’t many positives to the frighteningly cold weather set to hit the region this weekend. But before you settle in to binge-read the greatest Stephen King book, consider your family members who have to venture outdoors.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy