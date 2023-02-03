Read full article on original website
Redding PD attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with a possibly wanted parolee
REDDING, Calif. - There is an increased police presence in the 2500 block of Irwin Road as Redding Police are attempting to negotiate the safe surrender of a possible wanted parolee, RPD confirmed. RPD says the possible wanted parolee is barricaded inside a residence they believe to be unoccupied. Additionally,...
Suspect in Anderson armed robbery on the loose
ANDERSON, Calif. - Officers in Anderson are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night. Police said a business on the 2900 block of North Street was robbed at gunpoint around 8:10 p.m. Officers say the employee described the suspect as a white man between 25 years old...
Residents in Sunset Neighborhood awoke to mass car break in
REDDING, Calif. — Early Wednesday morning Redding Police arrived to a call of shots fired in the area of Sunset Drive and Royal Oaks Drive. While their initial report found no evidence of any shots being fired they found several car doors had been popped open throughout the Sunset neighborhood.
Redding standoff ends after SWAT team finds wanted man hiding in home attic on Irwin Road
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 8, 2 AM:. Irwin Road has reopened and the suspect in custody. The Redding Police department said SWAT located David Merrifield, 35, hiding in the attic of a residence on Irwin Road Tuesday evening. Merrifield had fled from a vehicle earlier in the day...
Crews contain fire caused by drug paraphernalia in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a fire they say was caused by drug paraphernalia Wednesday morning. The Redding Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Mission De Oro Drive around 5:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story four-plex. The fire was contained within...
Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County
REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
Police: Woman carrying loaded, stolen gun inside Mt. Shasta Mall arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested at the Mt. Shasta Mall in Redding Thursday afternoon after officers found she had a stolen gun that was loaded. The Redding Police Department responded at 12:30 p.m. to the mall after security officers at the mall saw a woman enter the mall with a handgun in her waistband.
Mobile Home fire in Shasta County sends one to UC Davis with severe burns
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — One person was flown to U.C Davis with injuries after a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning. The Shasta County Cal Fire Unit received a call about the fire around 12:30 a.m. on the 27000 block of Bull Skin Ridge Road in Oak Run. When...
Victim severely burned in Shasta Co. house fire
OAK RUN, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital with severe burns after a house fire in Shasta County. The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 27000 block of Bullskin Ridge Road in Oak Run, in eastern Shasta County. CAL FIRE said a single wide...
Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
Understanding fentanyl exposure
REDDING, Calif. — Fentanyl has quickly become one of the leading opioid killers in the Northstate, and the country, but its danger is often misunderstood. The exceptionally small dose of fentanyl that can kill a person is often cited, as well as the fact that the opioid is odorless and tasteless, according to the CDC. But what constitutes contact with this incredibly dangerous drug?
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
Mike Krueger meets 'Kalkadoon' the Ackie Monitor Lizard this Turtle Bay Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — On this week's Turtle Bay Tuesday, Mike Krueger and Adrienne John meet 'Kalkadoon' the Ackie Monitor Lizard from the 'land down under.'. Adrienne, (the resident reptile expert) introduces the Ackie Monitor Lizard also known as the spiny tail monitor. She says this type of lizard lives...
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Shelter in Place for Nearby Residents] Multiple Stabbing Victims Near Hayfork, CPR in Progress
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, fire personnel, and medical personnel as well are rushing to a crime scene where multiple people reportedly have been stabbed at a residence off of Wildwood Road near Hayfork. A deputy on scene reported over the scanner, that one person has a laceration. One...
Update: PG&E worker killed after being crushed by work vehicle identified
REDDING, Calif. — A PG&E employee was killed Tuesday when he was crushed by his work vehicle while trying to change a tire in western Shasta County near Platina. The Shasta County Coroner's office has identified the man killed as Jakob Louis Stockton, 21, Redding. According to CHP officials,...
Man crushed to death after car jack slips while changing a tire in rural Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 31, 8 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have released further details regarding the fatality near Platina, Calif., on Harrison Gulch Road, on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, their Communications Center in Redding received a call at around 2:30 p.m....
City of Redding will soon have a new City Treasurer
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding will soon have a new city treasurer after the announcement that the former treasurer has retired. The elected City of Redding Treasurer, Allyn Clark, announced her retirement after nearly two decades in the position. Clark has held the director of finance and treasurer position since 2019 and was the city treasurer for over 14 years.
Early voting begins for City of Shasta Lake special elections
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Early voting began on Feb. 6 for the City of Shasta Lake special elections just around the corner on March 7. Two candidates are running for the open spot on the Shasta Lake City Council. In the special elections, you will get to vote for...
