Redding, CA

Suspect in Anderson armed robbery on the loose

ANDERSON, Calif. - Officers in Anderson are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night. Police said a business on the 2900 block of North Street was robbed at gunpoint around 8:10 p.m. Officers say the employee described the suspect as a white man between 25 years old...
Residents in Sunset Neighborhood awoke to mass car break in

REDDING, Calif. — Early Wednesday morning Redding Police arrived to a call of shots fired in the area of Sunset Drive and Royal Oaks Drive. While their initial report found no evidence of any shots being fired they found several car doors had been popped open throughout the Sunset neighborhood.
Crews contain fire caused by drug paraphernalia in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a fire they say was caused by drug paraphernalia Wednesday morning. The Redding Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Mission De Oro Drive around 5:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story four-plex. The fire was contained within...
Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County

REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
Police: Woman carrying loaded, stolen gun inside Mt. Shasta Mall arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested at the Mt. Shasta Mall in Redding Thursday afternoon after officers found she had a stolen gun that was loaded. The Redding Police Department responded at 12:30 p.m. to the mall after security officers at the mall saw a woman enter the mall with a handgun in her waistband.
Victim severely burned in Shasta Co. house fire

OAK RUN, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital with severe burns after a house fire in Shasta County. The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 27000 block of Bullskin Ridge Road in Oak Run, in eastern Shasta County. CAL FIRE said a single wide...
Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
Understanding fentanyl exposure

REDDING, Calif. — Fentanyl has quickly become one of the leading opioid killers in the Northstate, and the country, but its danger is often misunderstood. The exceptionally small dose of fentanyl that can kill a person is often cited, as well as the fact that the opioid is odorless and tasteless, according to the CDC. But what constitutes contact with this incredibly dangerous drug?
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
City of Redding will soon have a new City Treasurer

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding will soon have a new city treasurer after the announcement that the former treasurer has retired. The elected City of Redding Treasurer, Allyn Clark, announced her retirement after nearly two decades in the position. Clark has held the director of finance and treasurer position since 2019 and was the city treasurer for over 14 years.
Early voting begins for City of Shasta Lake special elections

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Early voting began on Feb. 6 for the City of Shasta Lake special elections just around the corner on March 7. Two candidates are running for the open spot on the Shasta Lake City Council. In the special elections, you will get to vote for...
