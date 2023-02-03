Read full article on original website
McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
krcrtv.com
Man dies after reportedly attempting to vandalize Garberville business
A man died on Feb. 5 while attempting to climb a fence into the loading dock of a Garberville grocery store, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, deputies arrived at the 800 block of Redwood Dr. after receiving a call from an injured man. When they...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Dead in McKinleyville After ‘Domestic Violence Incident,’ Says Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: The Sheriff’s Office told the Times-Standard it believes the incident to be a murder-suicide situation. More in the press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office below:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1600...
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Investigation into two people found dead inside McKinleyville home
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Division is investigating after two people were found dead in a McKinleyville home on Feb. 6. According to the HCSO, the two people were discovered during a welfare check on the 1600 block of Kristin Way. Investigators were serving a search warrant at the home.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:14 a.m.] Missing Man Found Deceased
Carrol Johnson, a former local and a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Washington State, who went missing after docking in Humboldt Bay, has been found deceased. The post states, “We cannot share any more details at this time but appreciate each and every one of...
kymkemp.com
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Former Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp Has Died
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. Philp had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
krcrtv.com
USCG rescues 1 hiker, continues search for 2nd in Del Norte County
GASQUET, Calif. — The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office said rescuers have been searching for a missing woman since Friday, Feb. 3, near Gasquet. A 74-year-old Washington woman went out mushroom foraging with her husband and her adult daughter, but they became separated, the DNSO said. "Her husband showed...
crimejunkiepodcast.com
MURDERED: David Josiah Lawson
David Josiah Lawson headed off to college in Arcata, California with big dreams…only to be stabbed to death at a party off-campus. But a case that seemed straightforward when it began proves to be anything but…and years later, his mom is still fighting for justice. For our friends...
krcrtv.com
Woman rescued at Clam Beach after getting lost during hike
CLAM BEACH, Calif. — A 71-year-old woman was found on Clam Beach after she reportedly got separated from a hiking group that she was a part of on Feb. 7. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the area at 7:23 p.m. after receiving a call for a missing person. The woman had been hiking the beach with a group when she decided to rest while the rest of the group continued. When she did not return to the car at the end of the hike the woman was reported as missing.
kymkemp.com
School Bus and a Small SUV Collided Near Orick This Morning
This morning, at about 6:35, a school bus and a small SUV collided on Hwy 101 in Orick at Lundblade Street, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Traffic is still moving slowly there as of 7:53 a.m., according to Caltrans QuickMap. One person, the woman driver of the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCoSO: "#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way."
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
kymkemp.com
Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region
When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata works to rebuild emergency shelter system
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is rebuilding its emergency weather shelter system after its previous system was dissolved during the COVID-19 pandemic. "When extreme weather came this year, we really didn't have a facility that was going to be adequate to plan on that, or a system that was in place still since the pandemic," Arcata City Manager Karen Diemer said.
