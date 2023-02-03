Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
2023 World Baseball Classic rules and regulations
On or before February 7, 2023, each Federation Team shall submit to WBCI a proposed Final Roster of no more than 30 players, each of whom must have been on that Federation Team’s Available Player List, plus one manager and seven uniformed coaches. An approved Final Roster shall include at least 14 pitchers and at least two catchers.
MLB
Classic rosters to be announced Thu. at 6 ET on MLB Network
With excitement for the 2023 World Baseball Classic continuing to build, the rosters for all 20 teams will be announced Thursday in an exclusive reveal on MLB Network, starting at 6 p.m. ET. Hosted by Siera Santos with commentary from Chris Young and Jon Morosi, Thursday’s two-hour MLB Tonight program...
MLB
What to know about Brewers Spring Training
MILWAUKEE -- After housing a handful of Phoenix-area locals and rehabbing players all winter, American Family Fields of Phoenix is about to get much more crowded. The Brewers open Spring Training next week, marking the start of their bid to begin a new streak of postseason appearances after missing the cut in 2022 for the first time in five years. Among the topics we’ll cover are GM Matt Arnold’s first camp at the helm, manager Craig Counsell heading into a contract year, how organizational newcomers like Jesse Winker will fit and what impact will come from a crop of high-ceiling rookies led by Garrett Mitchell.
MLB
Cards trio pumped to rep Team USA in Classic
The start of play in the World Baseball Classic is still several weeks away, but that hasn’t done anything to stop the trash talk that is already underway, especially between former longtime teammates and new rivals Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. Wainwright and Molina, the most durable (328 starts)...
MLB
Negro Leagues legends to be featured in MLB The Show 23
Negro League legends are coming to MLB The Show. MLB The Show 23 will feature eight of the greatest Negro League players -- Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Buck O'Neil, Rube Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson and Martín Dihigo -- in a new game mode called "Storylines." Sony,...
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
Day 4 of Caribbean Series full of nail-biters
One-run games were the order of the day during Caribbean Series action Sunday in Caracas, Venezuela. With two extra-inning thrillers and a pair of one-run decisions in nine innings, Day 4 of the tournament was truly one to remember. Here’s a recap of Sunday’s games:. Colombia 6, Curaçao...
MLB
Caribbean Series poised for exciting final day of pool play
With just one day of pool play left in this year’s Caribbean Series, seven teams remain in contention for a spot in the semifinals. Day 6 game action in Caracas, Venezuela, included a key blowout win for Colombia, yet another victory for Mexico and a potential make-or-break contest between Curaçao and Venezuela.
MLB
Caribbean Series standings tight after Day 5
With only two days remaining in pool play, seven of the eight teams competing in this year's Caribbean Series are within one game of qualifying for the semifinals. A couple of teams earned pivotal wins on Day 5 in Caracas, Venezuela, to tighten up the standings. While Mexico made a statement to improve to 4-1, three teams sit at 3-2 and three others are within striking distance at 2-3.
Comments / 0