CNBC

Under Armour raises outlook as company defends high inventory level

Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...


Monday, Feb. 6, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock after trimming another

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share the portfolio moves they are considering as the S&P Oscillator continues to show overbought conditions. Jim says he's leaning more towards selling now after trimming one position to buy more of a recent Charitable Trust addition. Jim says it also may be time to trim another stock or two after watching their recent market action.


Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."


Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.

