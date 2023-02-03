Read full article on original website
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk suggested he would make multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he thought Baron would make "two or three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management.
Charts suggest investors should brace themselves for declines in the S&P 500, Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
Disney to cut 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5 billion in costs as it unveils vast restructuring
Disney said it will be reorganizing into three divisions: Entertainment, ESPN and parks and experiences. Disney will slash 7,000 jobs from its workforce and plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, including $3 billion in content savings. CEO Bob Iger said the company isn't considering a spinoff of ESPN. The...
Robinhood board approves plan to buy back Sam Bankman-Fried's $578 million stake
Robinhood's board has approved a plan to purchase Sam Bankman-Fried's shares in the company, which amount to more than a 7% stake. Robinhood said it's working with the Department of Justice on the plan and can't guarantee when or if it will happen. The 55 million shares are at the...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks slump, off-price retail boost
1. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin offers conventional, well-loved wisdom: the Fed engineers soft landing and it's already priced into the market. So sell stocks and buy short paper for the high yields because that will work? Seems like it ... at least to start the week. The. on Monday are...
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
Google CEO issues rallying cry in internal memo: All hands on deck to test ChatGPT competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
Under Armour raises outlook as company defends high inventory level
Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
Disney beats on revenue and higher-than-expected numbers for Disney+ subscribers
CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Disney's earnings report. The Overtime Panel reacts to the report.
The business is actually doing very well right now, says Chegg CEO Daniel Rosensweig
Daniel Rosensweig, Chegg CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss its latest earning reports. The company’s stock has plummeted after sharing weaker-than-expected first quarter.
Monday, Feb. 6, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock after trimming another
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share the portfolio moves they are considering as the S&P Oscillator continues to show overbought conditions. Jim says he's leaning more towards selling now after trimming one position to buy more of a recent Charitable Trust addition. Jim says it also may be time to trim another stock or two after watching their recent market action.
Digging in on Disney earnings with The NY Times' James Stewart
The New York Times' James Stewart joins the traders to discuss Disney's earnings challenge. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
Solar tech company Nextracker prices above range at $24 a share in good sign for IPO market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Google veteran of 18 years leaving to start A.I. company with ex-Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor
Longtime Google exec Clay Bavor said he's leaving to start an artificial intelligence company with former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor. "We’re excited to build a new company to apply AI to solve some of the most important problems in business," Bavor wrote in a LinkedIn post. “We share an...
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
All you need to know about ChatGPT, the A.I. chatbot that's got the world talking and tech giants clashing
Schools, corporate boardrooms and social media are abuzz with talk about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by AI startup OpenAI. The tool is capable of taking written inputs from users and producing human-like responses — from poetry in the style of William Shakespeare to advice on what to do for a child's birthday party.
