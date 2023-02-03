In many of the past several Michigan State basketball seasons, February has been a time for reinvention, introspection and, sometimes, outright panic. Four years ago, led by a junior Cassius Winston, the Spartans stumbled into a trajectory-altering discovery when starting center Nick Ward injured his hand and had to be replaced by a sophomore Xavier Tillman. Tillman’s defensive versatility, coupled with a transition to a pick-and-roll-heavy offense, powered the Spartans to a Final Four. The next season, they were 9-6 in Big Ten play midway through February before finishing with five straight wins to clinch a share of the conference championship. In 2020-21, through five games in February, MSU was 4-9 in the league and perilously teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Spartans finished the month on a 3-1 stretch, including consecutive upsets of No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, two critical victories that allowed them to punch their tickets to the Big Dance.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO