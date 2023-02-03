Read full article on original website
Johnson, Matthews lead West Virginia over No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off No. 11 Iowa State 76-71 on Wednesday night. Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12), who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch.
Intrasquad games helping determine early WVU baseball lineups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey noted recently that his team might have 10 different lineups in its first 10 games of the 2023 season as it looks to find the best combination of offense and defense to field for what promises to be a tough schedule, both in-conference and out.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Baseball Randy Mazey 2/8/23
West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey believes he has one of the deepest squads he's had at WVU, but there's still plenty of competition for a few spots, especially on the pitching staff, as the season approaches.
Zach Frazier's jersey situation was a failure to communicate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Now let's just take a deep breath for a minute and relax. Turns out this flap that is swirling around a social media posting by everybody's favorite Mountaineer, Zach Frazier, about how the Mountaineer Athletic Club auctioned off his No. 54 "Country Roads" jersey that was worn in the Pitt game (and once again later in the season) is, as they said in the movie "Cool Hand Luke," a failure to communicate.
