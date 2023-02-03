ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin woman accused of killing friend, stealing her baby makes first court appearance

By Wes Wilson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5bwZ_0kap55lc00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin woman charged with killing her best friend, kidnapping the woman’s baby and trying to pass it off as her own child appeared in court virtually Monday in Travis County for the first time.

Magen Fieramusca, 35, appeared via Zoom from the Travis County Jail. She wore a maroon jail uniform and was flanked by two guards. Her attorneys requested another month to work on her case. The judge reset the hearing to April 28.

Fieramusca is charged with capital murder, tampering with a corpse and two counts of kidnapping . She’s accused of killing Heidi Broussard, who went missing in December 2019 and was found in the trunk of a car at a Harris County home a little more than a week later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igPdU_0kap55lc00
Heidi Broussard and her baby, Margo Carey

The car Broussard’s body was found in was registered to Fieramusca, according to police. In an arrest affidavit, authorities say that Fieramusca acted as if the baby was her own to her boyfriend following Broussard’s disappearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwaQV_0kap55lc00
Magen Fieramusca (Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Broussard’s daughter, Margo Carey, who was a month old at the time, was found alive in the home and reunited with her father two days before Christmas 2019.

This is Fieramusca’s first hearing since new Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza took office. His office will try this high-profile case that made headlines across the country.

Complete coverage of the case:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house

HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
fox7austin.com

Taco Cabana robbed, APD looking for armed suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a North Austin Taco Cabana at gunpoint. On Jan. 26, just after 9:30 p.m., a suspect entered the business and ordered food from the restaurant at 8415 Research Boulevard. As an employee opened the register, he pulled out a handgun and stole money.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Three held in connection with Temple carjacking

Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
TEMPLE, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy