ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police

By Julia Shumway
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kB3tR_0kap527R00

Newly-appointed state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, participates in the opening session of the Oregon House on Feb. 1, 2022. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

One of Oregon’s only Black state representatives was stopped twice by police while driving home from the state Capitol this week, and he says the stops highlight concerns that police profile Black Oregonians.

Rep. Travis Nelson, a nurse and Democrat who represents north and northeast Portland, doesn’t dispute that Oregon State Police had cause to pull him over – he was speeding on Monday night and holding his phone on Wednesday night. Both times, police let him off with warnings.

But Nelson said he’s worried that the frequent stops – he estimates he’s been pulled over more than 40 times since he began driving 25 years ago – are a sign of biased policing.

“I’m not saying these cops were racist, right?” Nelson told the Capital Chronicle. “I’m not saying that they pulled me over saying ‘Hey, I’m gonna get that n-word.’ But I am concerned that there may have been some unconscious bias there, and I am concerned for other Black people who aren’t legislators, who aren’t nurses, who are getting stopped by police.”

The Capital Chronicle requested records from both incidents from Oregon State Police. Capt. Kyle Kennedy, who oversees government and media relations, said in an email that the agency was processing that request, and that videos showed that Nelson and the officers who stopped him were polite, professional and courteous.

“OSP has spoken with Representative Nelson and heard his concerns regarding these stops and the potential for racial bias,” Kennedy wrote. “We take any allegation of racial bias seriously and are committed to eradicating racism from our profession and we seek to understand how our enforcement efforts impact the communities we serve.”

On Monday, Nelson said he received a warning from state troopers for driving 11 miles over the speed limit and not staying in his lane. He thinks he had his cruise control set at 9 or 10 miles above the 65 mph limit – still illegal, but within the bounds of normal traffic and slower than other cars that passed him that night – and that he stayed in his lane. He’s waiting to see footage from Oregon State Police to see if he was right.

On Tuesday, Nelson spoke on the House floor about Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten to death by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, after a traffic stop earlier this month, and the need for police accountability. In a prepared speech that another representative finished reading for him because of time limits on floor speeches, Nelson said that he mourned for Nichols, and he knew that Nichols could have been him,

And then, as Nelson drove home from the Capitol on Wednesday night, he was trying to reconnect to a Zoom call on his phone when he once again saw flashing police lights behind him. Exhausted, he started speaking into his cell phone camera as other cars zipped past him.

“It’s the first day of Black History Month, and I’m getting pulled over. Again. Second time in a week,” he said.

He tweeted the video of the stop, adding that officers ran his plates, checked whether there were any warrants in his name and let him go without a ticket. The tweet, which had been viewed nearly 137,000 times by Thursday afternoon, reached a much larger audience than his normal posts.

Higher standards

Nelson, 45, estimates that he’s been pulled over about two or three times a year since he started driving. Oregon court records show only one ticket, issued by Portland Police in 2020 for using a handheld phone while driving.

After he tweeted, he said he heard privately and publicly from many people, both white and Black. Most Black people he heard from had had similar experiences, while many white people told him about how they speed or use their phones and are rarely pulled over.

Most of the time, the stops are cordial, Nelson said. He hasn’t had physical encounters with police officers other than one incident in his youth when he was thrown against a police car. Once officers see that he’s not a threat and doesn’t have a criminal record, they send him off with a warning, he said.

“If I did have warrants, or a criminal record, I could potentially be in jail, and that’s how a lot of Black men get caught up in the system,” he said. “And once you’re in the system, it’s hard to get out, and it’s harder for Black people to get out than it is for Caucasian people.”

The state constitution protects lawmakers from arrest during the legislative session.

Nelson said he’ll be more careful while driving, and he doesn’t intend to violate any laws. But he added that part of his concern is that Black people are held to higher standards than white people.

“I do think it’s a shame that in order for me to be assured that I’m not going to be stopped I’ve got to be more perfect than what most of my white peers and counterparts described to me,” he said.

Along with messages of support, Nelson’s tweet sparked numerous responses from people asking what he did wrong to warrant the stops. He said he intentionally didn’t respond, thinking of the reactions from some people each time a Black person is killed by police.

“Trayvon Martin was supposedly doing something wrong. Eric Garner was doing something wrong, Breonna Taylor was caught up in something wrong, George Floyd was doing something wrong, and that doing something wrong or that violation led to them losing their lives,” he said. “So I didn’t feel that it really mattered. Again, in talking to my white colleagues, they do things that are wrong and never have any problems.”

A December 2021 analysis from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission found that Oregon State Police disproportionately stopped and cited people of color. The commission’s December 2022 report found no statistically significant disparities in stop rates for people of color and white people, but the commission urged all law enforcement agencies to scrutinize their results.

Oregon lawmakers last year passed a law prohibiting police from pulling over drivers solely for a broken or burned-out headlight, tail light or brake light unless the nonworking lights could prevent them from traveling safely. Sen. Lew Frederick, a Portland Democrat who is Black, said at the time that he was pulled over at least once a year in his own neighborhood for small issues like a burned-out bulb or driving too slowly when he was preparing to park.

“The harassment that every Black man that I know has dealt with over the years is not because people have started necessarily coming out immediately with guns, but (because) they have been pulled over for very small offenses,” Frederick said. “Officially a tail light, a license plate light, a headlight.”

The post Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 32

Copper4413
5d ago

As a retired LEO with twenty years service, I can tell you that 95% of the time, a police officer can't SEE the race of a driver of a vehicle they're following behind. Normal window tint works.

Reply(3)
14
Stuart Kemp
5d ago

so he was speeding, was holding phone. Neither of these are color specific. Regardless of politics, you break the law, you get penalized. He dies not contest he did these things. Would same have been said by a woman or white guy? if so, would there have been uproar?

Reply
13
Jerry Collins
6d ago

obey the speed limits, stay off your phone, those are the rules, AND Quit USING YOUR RACE AS AN EXCUSE!!!

Reply(3)
19
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker

One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes

For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE SENATOR SUZANNE WEBER: Rural Northwest Capitol Updates

Another week has passed by and I am still hard at work representing our district in Salem. I have been working on legislation to specifically address concerns I hear about every day in our community. From matters relating to education and childcare to protecting our essential industries such as fishing, farming and forestry. Rest assured that your concerns are being heard and that I am doing everything I can to make sure they are taken seriously in the capitol.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed

Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation react to State of the Union along party lines

UPDATED at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 with Rep. Earl Blumenauer’s statement Oregon has eight congressional members, and five reacted to President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address, including both U.S. senators.  Their comments, which came soon after the end of the nearly 75-minute speech, followed party lines. U.S. Sen. Ron […] The post Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation react to State of the Union along party lines appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?

When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Folks Are Housing Multnomah Now, While You Foot The Bill

The average Northwest family works hard for 75-thousand bucks a year. After taxes, that’s about 50-grand. And the whole family lives on that…housing, food, medical. Now, can you imagine spending that same 50-grand to get housing for a single homeless person . That’s right…the same Multnomah county that...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy